Ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, extremists desecrated and vandalised a historic Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in the Kotri area in the Sindh province of Pakistan. According to reports in Pakistani media, some thieves had entered the Hanuman Mandir who stole cash and jewellery from the idols in the temple, apart from desecrating it.

The temple was attacked on Thursday when thieves reportedly stole two silver necklaces worth around PKR40,000 from the idols of Hindu gods, apart from stealing cash worth PKR20,000 from the donation box.

A statement issued by the Sindh CM House on the issue said, “The thief entered through the roof of the mandir and stole necklaces from the moortis. The moortis were stored in a glass frame and were wearing two necklaces made of silver. The two necklaces are reported to be worth Rs40,000. The thief also stole Rs20,000 cash from the donation box.” Reportedly, the thieves also removed and took away the crown from the moorti of the Devi Mata. Pakistan National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani and Sindh Minorities Minister Giyan Chand Essarani took up the issue with the police.

An FIR has been registered in the case under Pakistan Penal Codes 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 297 (trespassing on burial places) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house). Pakistan National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani and Sindh Minorities Minister Giyan Chand Essarani also took up the issue with the police.

Earlier, the matter was first reported by the ‘Voice of Pakistan Minority’ Twitter handle. In a tweet, they informed, “It started again. Suppressing #Hindu community and their deities a few days before the #Diwali2021. A historic temple located in Kotri, Sindh has been attacked and vandalized by religious extremists.” The ‘Voice of Pakistan Minority’ Twitter handle had also shared images that showed the extent of desecration of the temple premises.

Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat further informed that the miscreants not only attacked the temple but also looted valuable items from the premises. She emphasised, “Thieves desecrate Hindu temple in Kotri, steal the crown of the Devi Mata, silver necklaces worth Rs40,000 from deities and Rs 25,000 from the mandir’s donation box.”

On Saturday (October 30), Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the attack on the Hindu temple. In a tweet, he stated, “A Hindu temple in Kotri, Sindh province of Pakistan vandalised ahead of Diwali and no one from the authorities has uttered a word. Religious radicalism and targeting minorities is at the apex in Pakistan.” He had asked EAM S Jaishankar to take up the matter with Pakistan and ensure the safety of Hindus.

He shared a video where a man could be heard narrating about the valuable items that were stolen from the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple. The man added how the crown of Shri Ram had been missing ever since the temple was attacked.

Earlier on August 30, radical Islamists had vandalised a Hindu temple and broke the idol of Lord Krishna at Khipro in the Sanghar district of Sindh province of Pakistan. The incident happened when locals were celebrating Janmashtami rituals at the temple. Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul had shared pictures of the vandalised Krishna Idol on Twitter.

In one picture, the idol could be seen lying desecrated on a piece of red and white cloth. The hands and one leg of the idol was broken. In the other three pictures shared by Kaul, a section of Hindu devotees could be seen carrying and attempting to secure the broken pieces of the Krishna idol together.