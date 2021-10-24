On Saturday (October 23), pro-AAP blogger Rifat Jawaid courted controversy after he claimed that his Hindu friend used to cover up the image of deities in a display of ‘secularism’. Jawaid is also the founder of the propaganda website, Janta ka Reporter.

In a tweet, Jawid wrote, “As (a) university student in Kolkata, I often studied with my friend Rajesh at his house in Bara Bazar. His grandfather was (an) RSS worker.” He then went on to claim that his Hindu friend would conceal the imagery of Hindu deities to accommodate his Muslim Faith. Jawaid lamented that the ‘new India’ under the Modi government has become such that no Hindu is willing to act like his apologetic friend.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rifat Jawaid

The pro-AAP blogger alleged, “But they always encouraged me to offer my namaz at their place by even covering photos of their deities. This new India is beyond recognition.” Rifat Jawaid was miffed at the fact that in ‘new India’, there are no ‘self-loathing’ Hindu men who are going to disrespect their own Faith, resort to appeasement in a bid to accommodate the Namaz of a Muslim friend.

Netizens quick blogger, ask whether he reciprocated the same behaviour

While the ‘Janta ka Reporter’ founder projected the alleged behaviour of his friend Rajesh as an example of ‘tolerance and secularism’, netizens were quick to teach him a lesson. Popular Twitter user (@BefittingFacts) asked, “Why he covered photos of deities? Were you uncomfortable?”

Why he covered photos of deities? Were you uncomfortable? — Facts (@BefittingFacts) October 24, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed, “You allowing them to cover Murtis shows how intolerant you are towards Murti pujas.”

You allowing them to cover Murtis shows how intolerant you are towards Murti pujas. — Superstar Raj 🇮🇳 (@NagpurKaRajini) October 24, 2021

Another user asked, “Will you allow the same Rajesh to recite Hanuman Chalisa in your house?”

Will you allow the same Rajesh to recite Hanuman Chalisa in your house? Simple question. — Sriisms🇮🇳 (@srimacha) October 24, 2021

“Why would anyone cover their deities ?? And you being ‘secular’ did you invite Rajesh to offer Navratri Pooja at your home ??” asked another curious Twitter user.

Why would anyone cover their deities ?? And you being ‘secular’ did you invite Rajesh to offer Navratri Pooja at your home ?? — DB (@BabaSherloc) October 24, 2021

Rifat Jawaid had earlier targeted Naseeruddin Shah for condemning celebration of Taliban

Earlier Rifat Jawaid had slammed Naseeruddin Shah for condemning some Indian Muslims for celebrating the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan. The pro-AAP blogger had advised the actor to stick to his films and steer clear of topics he did not know. Calling Naseeruddin Shah a “non-practising” Muslim, Jawaid attacked the veteran actor for demanding religious reforms in Islam. “I wish he had first practised Islam before coming up with this appalling suggestion,” Rifat Jawaid said in his Twitter post.