Prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 in Dharmanagar sub-division in North Tripura district and Kailashahar sub-divisions in Unokoti district in Tripura following incidents of communal tension. An order issued by Dharmanagar Sub-divisional magistrate says that there is a strong apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity in the area, necessitating the need to impose prohibitions on public gatherings, processions, sloganeering, rally, public speeches etc.

The restrictions have been imposed by the administrations after large gatherings of Hindu and Muslim groups in the aftermath of communal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Sporadic violence took place at various places in the region by both sides on Tuesday.

According to reports, the series of incidents started in Rowa in Panisagar subdivision of Dharmanagar district where a mosque was attacked by some people participating in a protest rally led by VHP. The rally demanding protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh led by VHP leader Purna Chandra Mandal had turned violent when the procession reached Rowa village and they spotted a mosque there.

The mob then vandalised and torched several shops in the Rowa market owned by Muslims. The protesters also allegedly vandalised the mosque and tried to set it on fire, but they were stopped by local Muslims who had gathered there.

Reacting to the violence in the protest rally by the Hindus, around a thousand Muslims came out on the street in Kadamtala area. This time, the Muslim mob attacked houses, shops and vehicles belonging to Hindus. In videos posted on social media, the Muslim mob can be marching onto the streets with sticks in hand. According to social media claims, Hindus also tried to attack the Kadamtala Bazar masjid, but around 5000 Muslims had gathered to protect the mosque. Reportedly, later at around 11 PM, thousands of Muslims came out to protest against the alleged attacks by Hindus.

After the attack on Hindus in Kadamtala by Muslims, Hindus resorted to counter-attack at the nearby Churaibari area. Several vehicles coming from Assam were attacked at night on National Highway during the violence.

On the other hand, as the reports of the attack on a mosque in Rowa spread in the state, more places reported protests rallied by Muslims. A large number of Muslims gheraoed the Irani police station of Kailashahar late Tuesday night seeking the security of Muslims in Tripura. They alleged that no action have been taken against the Hindus despite attacks on Muslims by a section of Hindus.

As a result of the sensitive situation, the Tripura govt has imposed prohibitory orders in the concerned areas. The govt has also brought the matter to the notice of Assam govt to maintain peace and tranquillity.