Punjab government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the circumstances leading to the lynching of Dalit Sikh Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu-Kundli border. On October 15, Lakhbir Singh’s badly mutilated body, with his hand severed and legs cut, was found hanging from a police barricade as he was murdered by members of the Nihang Sikh community for allegedly committing blasphemy.

It has been reported that SIT has been formed for expeditious enquiry into the matter. However, it could be a matter of legal debate about the extent of jurisdiction of Punjab police in the matter of investigation, as the case took place in Haryana. Notably, attempts are being made from the first day to divert investigation and create confusion.

Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the government had started investigating the case as Lakhbir Singh was a resident of Punjab. Moreover, the activities of Nihang leader Aman Singh has a direct bearing on Punjab. The minister said that there seemed a deep conspiracy behind the incidents involving the Nihang group at Singhu border.

As per the notification, Additional Director General of Police (Bureau of Investigation) Varinder Kumar will head the SIT, comprising two other members namely Ferozepur Range Deputy Inspector General Inderbir Singh and Tarn Taran SSP Harvinder Singh Virk.

The government said that SIT was constituted following a complaint of Raj Kaur who is the sister of Lakhbir Singh. The notification signed by the officiating Director General of Punjab Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota states that Raj Kaur, a resident of Cheema Kalan, “has alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh, was allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu (New Delhi-Haryana Border) where he was murdered by some Nihang Singhs on 15.10.2021 on sacrilege charges”. Varinder Kumar has been authorized to co-opt any other police officer posted in Punjab for enquiry as per need and requirement.

Punjab government notification for SIT probe of Ainghu Kundli border murder

While the gruesome killing left the nation shocked, some even celebrated it. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee leader Tarlochan Singh said that they are not sorry for what happened with Lakhbir Singh. However there is no proof that Lakhbir Singh had insulted Guru Granth Sahib. But Trilochan Singh said that they had no remorse for what happened with this man.