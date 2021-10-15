On October 15, a dead body was found hanging on the Kundli border at a farmer protests site. The man has been identified as a 35-years-old Lakhbir Singh resident of Village Cheema Khurd, district Jalandhar, as per the sources.

Nihang Sikhs lodged at farmer protests sites have admitted to the murder of Lakhbir, alleging he disrespected Guru Granth Sahib Ji. While the cold-blooded murder is being criticized across social media with demands of strict action against the culprits, there is a section of Sikhs who are celebrating the murder.

Twitter user khalsa_era called for support for Nihang Sikhs who killed the man and said, “Panth was asking for this action from so long. Now, need of the hour is to support the Nihang Singh. Stay Strong. Happy Dussehra in Singhs’ style.”

Khalsa_era’s tweet supporting murderers

Twitter user Navneet Kaur Dhillon wrote, “I hope all the Nihang Singhs will be protected and given proper legal aid. We all should stand by them. The culprit deserved what he got.”

Navneet Kaur sought protection and legal support for Nihang Sikhs who murdered the man

A Twitter User Jaskaran justified the murder blaming the inaction of the Police in the past in the cases of disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. He said, “Whoever who tries to insult Guru granth sahib ji shall face this! In past, many people who tried to insult Guru ji were handed over to police but no action was taken against them, so it was necessary to make an example out of someone so this can’t happen in future.”

Jaskaran blamed inaction of Police in the past and justified the muder

Gurvinder Singh on Facebook wrote, “This sinful person was caught red handed by Nihang Singh this morning while disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib at Singhu Border Delhi. They punished this sinner according to the rituals. Whoever does such an act, whether it is the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib or any religious texts or the honor of any sister-daughter, should be punished like this. Bole so nihal sat sri akal.”

Gurvinder Singh called it justice as per “rituals”

Twitter user Juzar Singh said, “Indian state has failed to serve justice in sacrilege cases. Sikhs had given their lives and even taken too for the honour of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Those who are opposing #Singhu incident are opposing Sikhi. Hindus are celebrating #Dusshera as it is the day of truth’s victory.”

Juzar Singh blamed the Indian government for inaction in such cases.

Sukhpreet Singh Slatch wrote, “It is not possible to get justice by handing over those who disrespected Guru Granth Sahib to Police. They would not take action claiming the person was mentally unstable. Nihang Sikhs have done the right thing.”

Sukhpreet called it a good deed by Nihang Sikhs.

Rohit Deep Singh in a Facebook Post wrote, “The man was sent to the right place by Nihang Sikhs as he had disrespected Guru Granth Sahib Ji. If they had taken such strict actions in the past, they would not have repeated it.”

In another post, Jaswinder Odhan shared a video and said, “Those who disrespect Guru Granth Sahib should be treated in this way only. Such people had been handed over to Police and they do not take action on the behest of the dogs of BJP/RSS. This is the only way to save Guru Sahib Ji’s respect.” In the video a woman was heard saying, “They have created a circus out of it. They disrespect Guru Sahib here and there. This is the only way.”

Woman in the video justified the killing.

In a post Bhai Gurpreet Singh said, “The sinner who disrespected Guru Sahib Ji was killed at Singhu border by Jathedar Baba Narain Singh.”

Gurpreet Singh shared photos of Baba Narain Singh who allegedly killed the man at Singhu border

Such posts are making rounds on social media justifying the murder by Nihang Sikhs.

FIR filed in the Kundli murder committed by Nihang Sikhs, victim identified by Lakhbir Singh

An FIR has been filed in the horrifying killing of a man at the Singhu-Kundli border where farmers have been camping for over a year against the three farm laws. The man’s right wrist was chopped and his body was hung to a barricade at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site.

OpIndia has got access to the FIR filed in the case. The FIR says the body of the man hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers’ protest is underway was found at 5 AM in the morning. The identity of the man at the time of the filing of the FIR was unknown.

The FIR says a police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man’s body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were mutilated. He was hung to a police barricade. Section 302, which deals with murder, and Section 304, which deals with death by negligence has been filed against unknown people in the case. An investigation has been ordered to probe the matter.

The police have mentioned in the FIR that their team had reached the spot after they were informed by the locals that Nihangs had chopped off a hand of a man and strung him to a nearby police barricade. When the police team reached the spot, the FIR says, there was a huge crowd of Nihang community members gathered at the place. However, none of them assisted the police in their investigation and protested against the police for removing the body of the decedent from the police barricade.

While there is no mention of the identity of the victim in the FIR, sources privy to the details of the investigation have told OpIndia that the man who was mercilessly mutilated and killed at the Kundli border was identified as Lakhbir Singh, son of Harnam Singh. Singh, 35, hailed from Cheema Khurd village and belonged to the SC community. He is survived by his sister, Raj Kaur, estranged wife Jaspreet Kaur, and three daughters. Singh had no criminal history and had no affiliation with any political party.