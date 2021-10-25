Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag mocked those who celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India by bursting firecrackers after Pakistan beat India in the T20 World Cup. Virender Sehwag also questioned what was the need to ban firecrackers for Diwali when they can be burst to celebrate Pakistan beating India in cricket.

However, the former cricketer’s angered liberals on social media who accused him of inciting hatred against the minority community in India.

Punjab Youth Congress targets Virender Sehwag

The Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) targeted Sehwag over his tweet where he supported firecrackers for Diwali while condemning those who celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India.

The PYC said, “From colors of India to communal colors . Viru phaji, what hypocrisy is this when sons of farmers die on border and there fathers on singhu, do not get your attention but everything else including all this nonsense of bursting crackers. You were a role model once, not bjp model.”

Earlier, Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera had celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup and insulted ‘Bhakts’ over it.

Liberals attack Virender Sehwag

Shweta Sengar, senior correspondent at India Times, called Sehwag a “vermin” and “top-rated hatemonger”.

Eminent hatemonger Ashok Swain said that it was time to move on from Cricket.

Congress sympathizer Sumanth Raman claimed that the first part of the tweet was a “dog-whistle”.

Another user said that ‘Sanghis’ deserve concentration camps and there was nothing wrong with saying it.

A Muslim activist called Virender Sehwag a “filthy, Nazi scum”.

Another called Sehwag an “absolute piece of sh*t”.

Pro-AAP blogger Rifat Jawaid attacks Sehwag

Pro-AAP blogger Rifat Jawaid targeted Sehwag over the tweet as well. He called the former cricketer “bigot” and labeled his tweet “utterly shameful”.

Rifat Jawaid had sparked an outrage on Sunday after claiming that his Hindu friend at college would hide the photos of Hindu Gods so that he could offer Namaz. “As university student in Kolkata, I often studied with my friend Rajesh at his house in Bara Bazar. His grandfather was RSS worker. But they always encouraged me to offer my namaz at their place by even covering photos of their deities. This new India is beyond recognition now,” he had said.

UP and Bihar students thrash Kashmiris in Punjab for cheering Pakistan

Kashmiri students at the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur, Punjab were thrashed by students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for cheering for Pakistan during their match against India in the T20 World Cup.

Sangrur SSP Swapan Sharma has said that both sides have offered their apologies before the Police and the matter has been settled.