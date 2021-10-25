Monday, October 25, 2021
Rajasthan: Man kills married woman for refusing his one-sided advances, clung on to her corpse for 7 hours

Ganesh Meena swirled the axe in the air and said "I will kill you today" before axing Shanti Devi to death.

OpIndia Staff
Shanti Devi
Ganesh Meena killed 32-year-old Shanti Devi with an axe as she refused to his advancements (Jagran/granthshala)
3

On October 24, a man identified as Ganesh Meena killed a 32-year-old married woman named Shanti Devi as she allegedly refused his advances. The incident took place in the Ahor region, district Jhalore, Rajasthan. Reports suggest that the deranged one-sided lover attacked her with an axe and killed her. He clung to the dead body and kept crying till the Police arrived on the spot. 

A resident of village Thalwana, Shanti Devi, was an MNREGA labourer. Her husband, Shantilal Choudhary, works in Maharashtra. She had two sons. Gomaram, elder brother of Shantilal, filed a complaint against Meena. In his complaint, he said that Shanti Devi was out for work at the MNREGA site. Around 50-60 other labourers were working at the site.

Ganesh Meena arrived at the site with an axe and another sharp weapon. He went close to Shanti Devi and swirled the axe in the air while shouting, “I will kill you today.” He hit her several times on the neck, shoulder and other parts of the body. She fell down in the pool of blood while Meena kept attacking her to the point she succumbed to the injuries. He clung to the dead body and started crying. He cried and clung on to the corpse for over 7 hours.

After learning about the incident, the Police rushed to the spot where they found Meena holding the dead body. The Police tried to take him away, but he was not ready to leave the dead body. Police forcefully took him into custody and sent the dead body to the hospital for post mortem. Police said Meena was harassing Shanti Devi for several months.

The Police has informed the husband, and the post mortem would be performed once he is back from Maharashtra. Further probe is underway.

 

