Security forces gunned down two Islamic terrorists including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey at the Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. IGP of Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar confirmed security forces having successfully eliminated two terrorists who were holed up in a three-storey concrete building at Drangbal. The second terrorist was identified as Shahid Khurshid, a resident of Chanapora in Srinagar.

A joint team of police, Army and CRPF successfully neutralised the terrorists after an 8-hour-operation. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

“Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our two colleagues SgCT Mohammad Yousf and Ct Suhail Ahmad in Baghat Srinagar while they were having tea has been neutralised in Drangbal. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable,” Jammu and Kashmir police informed.

Suhail Ahmed of Logripora Aishmuqam and Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara were selection grade constables who were killed by Khandey a six-second attack at Barzulla in Srinagar in February this year. A video had also gone viral where this slain terrorist was seen spraying bullets on the back of both unarmed policemen.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that it is committed to hunting down these terrorists who try to create fear among the masses and spread mischief and tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society. According to the police, so far 13 terrorists have been killed in nine different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have neutralised three out of five terrorists of Srinagar City within less than 24 hours,” the police said.

Khandey’s name figured in the list of top 10 militants who the security forces were targeting since the hit list was released by the police in August this year.

About the operation, the IGP said that a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Indian army cordoned off the area on getting information about the presence of terrorists. But as security forces zeroed in on the spot, terrorists opened heavy on security forces. Security forces have launched a massive operation following the targeted killings of minority civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.