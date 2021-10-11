One Islamic terrorist identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar who was responsible for the recent targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir was neutralized by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora in an encounter that ensued on Monday morning. The terrorist was killed by the Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K.

Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar in a statement to the media said, “Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in the recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora.”

On October 5, a local resident named Mohammad Shafi Lone was killed by terrorists in Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was the president of the local Taxi operators association.

Another unidentified terrorist was killed in a separate encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district early on Monday. A police officer is said to have sustained injuries in Anantnag’s Khagund Verinag area amidst the encounter.

The identity of the terrorist is yet to be determined as the operation is still in progress.

Pakistan’s role in killing civilians in J&K

Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement released on October 7, had taken complete responsibility for the killing of school teachers of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Idgah, Sangam in Srinagar.

In a terror attack last week, the Islamist terrorists had shot dead Makhan Lal Bindroo (68) at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park in Srinagar in Kashmir. Two other innocent civilians were also gunned down by terrorists in two different incidents in the city.

One of the deceased was identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar who was residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. He was a street vendor by profession who used to sell bhelpuri at the Hawal area of Srinagar.

The third victim was Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai who was murdered by terrorists in the Shahgund area of Bandipora in North Kashmir.

Six terrorists were arrested by the forces in connection to these killings. The arrested terror associates have been identified as Tariq Ah Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, M. Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone, and Bilal Ah Dar alias Sahab Khoucha. These terror associates had been carrying out the nefarious action at the behest of TRF handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar was said to be absconding but was shot dead by the security forces on Monday morning.

Apart from the killing of school teachers, a pharmacy owner and a street vendor, the Kashmir Police on Sunday had confirmed the involvement of The Resistance Front, (TRF) in the killing of Mohd Shafi Lone as well.