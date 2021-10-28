Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Subsequently, celebrations have begun outside the actor’s residence ‘Mannat’. Fans are celebrating the fact that ‘Prince Aryan Khan’ has been granted bail.

A banner was spotted outside Mannat that said ‘Welcome home Prince Aryan’. The banner has attracted severe mockery from people on social media. Users do not appear to have much good to say about the celebrations that have ensued over the bail, and especially, the banner.

One user rued the time that was invested in making the banner.

If you ever feel jobless remember that there are people who put in efforts to not just hold it outside Khan’s home but also to design and print it in the first place. #AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/I1Na6JySqf — Param Dane (@DaneParam) October 28, 2021

Others commented that the banner was reflective of an unemployment crisis in the country.

Unemployment level: people holding welcome home Prince Aryan poster 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/JTpIugao6p — Baadal (@cloud___33) October 28, 2021

Prince Aryan😂😂😂

Bursting Crackers, As If he has Won a Gold medal For Our Country🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/yQIadPmmP6 — 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗦𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗔 (@ThatPunjabiBoy) October 28, 2021

Netizens question hypocrisy over firecrackers after Shah Rukh Khan fans burst crackers to celebrate bail for Aryan Khan

However, most users were incensed over the fact that firecrackers are discouraged and banned during Diwali but bail celebrations for Aryan Khan used firecrackers in abundant measure. People questioned the blatant duplicity in the manner in which the ban on firecrackers is imposed.

So, ok to burst crackers for a bail? But heavens will fall if the kids burst crackers a week from today for #Diwali .. wonderful 🙄 https://t.co/ljnKimUZSp — Aadit Kapadia આદિત કાપડિયા (@ask0704) October 28, 2021

Where can I get these non-polluting, eco-friendly, dog friendly, asthma curing crackers? #CRACKERS https://t.co/OCIHdB24fP — Exit After Reading (@exitaftereading) October 28, 2021

Now I’m absolutely bursting crackers on Diwali !! Law da rules !! https://t.co/wzcMUAnAR6 — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) October 28, 2021

Others said that it would have been better if Aryan Khan was released during Diwali so that Hindus could use the excuse to burst firecrackers.

Maybe govt could have released him close to Diwali. That was Hindus could find some room to celebrate their festival under the guise of celebrating Aryans release, with some oxygen emitting crackers. At least this much can be done for Hindus. https://t.co/YJsAOPOP5Z — * (@BhagwaanUvacha) October 28, 2021

Some said that the firecrackers have ‘secular’ immunity.

These Firecrackers have Secular Immunity… https://t.co/MJD8XoipTP — Vikantovsa (@omgavcos) October 28, 2021

Aryan Khan, Arbaz and Dhamecha were arrested by NCB on October 3, following a raid on the cruise ship Cordelia in Mumbai by the bureau on October 2. After the bail order was granted, former Advocate General Mukul Rohatgi, who had appeared for Aryan, stated that the formal order of the HC will be given on Friday, October 29.