Thursday, October 28, 2021
Updated:

‘Welcome home Prince Aryan’: Bail celebrations for SRK’s son spark mockery, netizens question cracker hypocrisy

People were incensed over the fact that firecrackers are discouraged and banned during Diwali but bail celebrations for Aryan Khan used firecrackers in abundant measure.

OpIndia Staff
Welcome Home Prince Aryan Khan bail
Image Credit: Asianet/Twitter
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Subsequently, celebrations have begun outside the actor’s residence ‘Mannat’. Fans are celebrating the fact that ‘Prince Aryan Khan’ has been granted bail.

A banner was spotted outside Mannat that said ‘Welcome home Prince Aryan’. The banner has attracted severe mockery from people on social media. Users do not appear to have much good to say about the celebrations that have ensued over the bail, and especially, the banner.

One user rued the time that was invested in making the banner.

Others commented that the banner was reflective of an unemployment crisis in the country.

Netizens question hypocrisy over firecrackers after Shah Rukh Khan fans burst crackers to celebrate bail for Aryan Khan

However, most users were incensed over the fact that firecrackers are discouraged and banned during Diwali but bail celebrations for Aryan Khan used firecrackers in abundant measure. People questioned the blatant duplicity in the manner in which the ban on firecrackers is imposed.

Others said that it would have been better if Aryan Khan was released during Diwali so that Hindus could use the excuse to burst firecrackers.

Some said that the firecrackers have ‘secular’ immunity.

Aryan Khan, Arbaz and Dhamecha were arrested by NCB on October 3, following a raid on the cruise ship Cordelia in Mumbai by the bureau on October 2. After the bail order was granted, former Advocate General Mukul Rohatgi, who had appeared for Aryan, stated that the formal order of the HC will be given on Friday, October 29.

 

Searched terms
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

