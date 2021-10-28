Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 28 October.

As per reports, after 3-days of hearing, the Bombay High Court has finally granted bail to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant in the cruise ship drug bust case.

Justice NW Sambre of the High Court stated that bail is allowed in the case of the three arrested individuals and the detailed order in the matter will be given later.

Aryan Khan, Arbaz and Dhamecha were arrested by NCB on October 3, following a raid on the cruise ship Cordelia in Mumbai by the bureau on October 2.

After the bail order was granted, former Advocate General Mukul Rohatgi, who had appeared for Aryan stated that the formal order of the HC will be given on Friday, October 29.

They (Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha) will come of the jail after the order is released from the court… For me, it is a regular case – to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Khan in Bombay HC pic.twitter.com/UorRf4qmx0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Rohatgi stated that after the court gives the formal detailed order tomorrow, hopefully, Aryan, Arbaz and Munmun can walk out of jail by tomorrow or by Saturday.

NCB had argued against the bail application, saying that Aryan had tried to procure drugs in commercial quantities.

Aryan, Arbaz and Munmun had moved to the Bombay High Court on October 20 after the NDPS court in Mumbai refused to grant bail.

The NCB had arrested over a dozen people in the cruise ship drug case. NCB had stated in Court that Aryan Khan has international links and has been in contact with drug peddlers.

The Court had noted that no drugs were found on Aryan’s person, though the NCB had stated that he was aware that Arbaz had concealed drugs in his shoes.

ASG Anil Singh had argued against the bail application.