Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has received another threat from a group that calls itself ‘ISIS Kashmir. Less than a week ago, Kaul and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had received death threats from the outfit.

On Sunday, Aditya Raj Kaul said on Twitter, “At midnight I received a fresh email from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ email account taking responsibility for Pathankot blast outside the Indian Army camp and again issuing threat against me.”

Screenshot shared by Aditya Raj Kaul on Twitter

Apart from claiming responsibility for the Pathankot blast, the group also claimed that they will attack politicians and journalists in Kashmir. The ‘Pathankot blast’ referred to in the email presumably refers to the hand-grenade blast near the Army cantonment. No casualty was reported in that incident. In another mail, the group also threatened Kaul that he could not “hide” in Delhi for long.

Screenshot shared by Aditya Raj Kaul on Twitter

Kaul rued the fact that an FIR has not been lodged in the matter despite his complaint. He said, “Sadly because I am not a Member of Parliament or a politician, this threat doesn’t get the same attention as Gautam Gambhir. Police is yet to file FIR in my case even after 5 days of cowardly threats. Not sure if they are waiting for me to get attacked.”

Earlier, Kaul had received death threats from the same group. The group had threatened to behead him, following which he had alerted the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Former cricketer and now Member of Parliament from the BJP, Gautam Gambhir, too, had received threats against himself and his family. Security was increased outside his residence following the threat.