Friday, November 5, 2021
‘Leading souls down the wrong path’: Archdiocese of New York abused on social media for wishing people a blessed Diwali

There were similar abuses from others, with one calling the Archdiocese of New York "Pagan trash".

OpIndia Staff
43

On Thursday (November 4), the Archdiocese of New York came under attack from Christian fanatics on social media for greeting Hindus during the festival of Diwali.

In a tweet, it stated, “A blessed Diwali from the Archdiocese of New York. Wishing peace and love to all.” However, it soon came became the target of a vitriolic campaign.

Screengrab of the tweet by the Archdiocese of New York

One Christian fanatic wrote, “Please delete. This is not Catholic. We are Catholic, let’s act like it.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another fanatic tweeted, “Seriously? A Catholic archdiocese is wishing people a happy pagan festival? Delete this.”

Screengrab of the tweet

One user accused the Archdiocese of “leading down the wrong path”.

Screengrab of the tweet

There were similar abuses from others, with one calling the Archdiocese of New York “Pagan trash”.

Screengrab of the tweet
Screengrab of the tweet

Diwali is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and is celebrated worldwide. US President Joe Biden wished Hindus on the occasion as well. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, conveyed a beautiful message on the occasion of Diwali, which was much appreciated by Hindus in India as well.

However, the wish by the Archdiocese of New York did not go down well with Christian fanatics in the United States who attacked them for wishing everyone a blessed Diwali. In India, too, Islamists have targeted Muslim ‘journalists’ and entertainers for celebrating the festival.

Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam was also attacked for wishing a happy Deepavali.

 

