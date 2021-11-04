United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has greeted Hindus on the eve of Diwali. Mentioning Bhagwan Ram’s return to Ayodhya, he said, “Hi folks, this is Boris Johnson wishing everybody a very happy Diwali. The lights are on in Leicester’s Golden Mile, the samosas and sweet treats are being handed out, and people are taking in all the wonderful sights, smells and sounds that make this festival so luminous and exciting. And, of course, so meaningful. Because Today marks the moment when Lord Rama and Sita – their way lit by many thousands of lamps – returned triumphantly to their home after the Demon King Ravana had been roundly defeated.”

He further added, “And, of course, running through this occasion is the central message of good over evil, hope over despair, knowledge over ignorance, an uplifting message that I believe we can all take to our hearts. And with the autumnal nights growing ever longer and darker across Britain, this spectacular festival usher in a new mood and a new spirit of optimism and joy. So whether you have been celebrating on Soho Road in Birmingham, enjoying a ride on the Wheel of Light in Leicester, or you’re going alone to watch the fireworks later this week, this really is a festival that can bring all of us together.”

He thanked British Indians for their contributions and said Britain would have been a lesser country without them. He said, “And to British Indians for whom this festival means so much, I want to express my personal admiration and respect for everything you do for our country. Quite simply, Britain would be a lesser country without your contribution. From running most of our successful businesses to leading scientific research, serving the public in our NHS, our police, our Armed Forces, at every turn making our country more prosperous, healthy, generous and secure. So to everyone celebrating Diwali here in Britain and around the world, I want to wish you all a happy Diwali and a joyful and successful new year. Shubh Diwali!”

Boris Johnson’s address for Sikhs on Bandi Chhor Diwas

In another address, he wished Sikhs on Bandi Chhor Diwas and Jains on Diwali. He said, “Namaste, it’s Boris Johnson here, sending my best wishes to everyone celebrating this year’s Festival of Lights, and after the tough times we’ve all had, I hope that this Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends are truly special.”

Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!

“Of course, this time of the year is about getting together with family and friends, and when we think back to last November, there’s no doubt we’ve come a long way. So I want once again to say a huge thank you to Britain’s Hindus, Sikhs, Jains for everything you have done to support the vulnerable and help keep people safe over the past 18 months.”

PM Johnson further reminded people that Covid is not over yet, and one much follow guidelines while enjoying festivities and meeting people. He said, “This year the Wheel of Lights is back up in Leicester, events are being held across the country, and as you look forward to the celebrations and to feating, perhaps some delicious mithai, we can all reflect on the powerful message at the heart of this festival, of good triumphing over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance.

And, of course, its knowledge in the form of a vaccine that’s allowing us to get on with our lives in the face of COVID. Of course, the pandemic isn’t over yet, and I urge everyone to keep sticking to the guidance. Wash your hands, keep fresh air flowing, consider using a face covering in a crowded place, where meeting people you don’t normally meet and get that booster jab as soon as you’re called for it.”

Remembering the struggle India faced at the beginning of 2021 due to the second wave of Covid, he said, “But for now, I simply want to wish everyone in the UK and around the world and particularly our friends in India who suffered so much earlier this year, a very happy Diwali. May your year be filled with light and joy and prosperity.”