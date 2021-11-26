Arbaaz Merchant, one of the accused in the Cruise Ship Drugs case, was peeved at his father after the latter asked him to pose for the paparazzi outside the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) office on Friday. Merchant, along with his father, paid a visit to the NCB office as a part of his bail condition that required the accused to mark their attendance every week.

After marking his attendance, when Merchant left the NCB office, his father Aslam Merchant asked him to pose for the shutterbugs. As Aslam drew Arbaaz close and smiled for the cameras, his son facepalmed and said, “Stop it, Dad,” leaving the photographers in splits. Arbaaz, who looked visibly exasperated with his father’s antics, then walked off and entered his car.

Arbaaz merchant and his father at NCB office 😂 pic.twitter.com/3XwhH7J4ZP — Rajveer #Antim (@HudHuddDabangg) November 26, 2021

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others arrested in the Cruise Ship Drugs case

On October 3, the NCB officials arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, along with five others, after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. After spending more than 3 weeks in jail, the accused were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Aryan and others were awarded bail by the Bombay High Court with 14 conditions attached. The court specified that even if one condition is violated, NCB would be entitled to apply to the special court for cancellation of bail. As per one of the conditions of their bail order, the accused had to appear before the NCB every week.

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun had moved to the Bombay High Court on October 20 after the NDPS court in Mumbai refused to grant bail.

The NCB had arrested over a dozen people in the cruise ship drug case. NCB had stated in Court that Aryan Khan has international links and has been in contact with drug peddlers.

The Court had noted that no drugs were found on Aryan’s person, though the NCB had stated that he was aware that Arbaaz had concealed drugs in his shoes.