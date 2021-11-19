On Friday (November 19), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the three farm laws that had been the bone of contention between the Centre and the farmer protestors.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath said, “We know how farmer unions were protesting against the three farm laws. On the occasion of Gurpurab, PM Modi has made a historic decision to repeal the farm laws. I welcome the decision with all my heart. From the very beginning, there was a large group of people who believed that farm laws could pave the way towards increasing the farmer’s income.”

He further added, “Despite this, when farmers unions began protesting against the farm laws, the government made all attempts to communicate with them. It is quite possible that we have failed to convince them because of which they had to take to the streets for protests. Keeping up with the spirit of democracy, the decision was made to repeal the farm laws. We welcome the decision for constituting a committee to look into the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue.”

PM Modi repealed the three farm laws and urged protesters to go back home

On the 19th of November, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 AM. Addressing the nation, PM Modi thanked the millions of farmers who appreciated the farm laws, which were introduced after due deliberation and with honest intentions. PM Modi made a startling announcement saying that the government had decided to, however, repeal the 3 farm laws that were passed for the benefit of the farmers.

PM Modi, addressing the nation said that by the end of this month, the Modi government would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on this Gurupurab and stop their protest. He further said that the government will form a committee to formulate laws for the benefit of the farmers.

He further said that the government had introduced the laws after due deliberation but perhaps it was the shortcoming of the government that they could not convince all farmers that the laws were indeed in their benefit. Further, he said that the past governments had deliberated on these laws as well but it was the Modi government that had implemented them.