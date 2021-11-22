Speaking in a chat show, Lallantop Adda, hosted by ‘Lallantop’ editor Saurabh Dwivedi in Meerut on November 20, a Samajwadi party youth leader was heard saying that the Covid pathogen is nothing but a brainchild of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The SP leader named Neha, sitting between the panel of invitees, said she firmly believes that the virus does not exist and it’s a hype created by the BJP.

In one of the most bizarre and logic-defying arguments in recent memories, the SP leader, at around 49 minutes into the show, is heard saying, “BJP Covid lekar aayenge. Jab jab chunav aayega tab tab covid aayega” (BJP will bring Covid. Whenever elections will approach, they will bring Covid).”

Almost twenty months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, that has until today claimed the lives of as many as 51.5 lakh people worldwide, the SP leader, eccentrically, went on to accuse BJP of creating and bringing the pathogen to the country.

Flabberghasted by her theory, the editor of left-leaning digital news media ‘Lallantop’, Saurabh Dwivedi asked the SP leader to reiterate her stand. Extremely confident about her hypothesis, the SP leader repeated: “Yes, absolutely, it has indeed been brought in by BJP. Whenever elections have been held, Covid has been there. Be it the Bihar polls or the recent Pardhan elections or the Zila panchayat elections in Bihar…”

She added that she is convinced that Covid is nothing but an election campaign narrative peddled by the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Intrigued by the remark, Saurabh Dwivedi asked the SP leader to further explain how BJP has brought the virus. To prove her point, the Samajwadi Party leader confidently questioned the journalist, “Why this pandemic was not there when other parties were in power? The current viral fever is being caused by dengue, but that when elections approach, it will be again caused by Covid.”

Not being able to comprehend the outlandish explanations, the Lallantop journalist asked her again to elaborate on how then, so many Covid cases have been reported worldwide. The SP leader here said that she does not know about the rest of the world, but in India, Covid has been definitely brought by the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Interestingly, Saurabh Dwivedi, the disciple of ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai – perhaps one of India’s biggest fake news peddlers – has always been focused on criticising the BJP, as has his mentor. During this particular show, however, Dwivedi was also left scratching his head by the bizarre arguments given by the Samajwadi Party politician in her attempt to malign the BJP.