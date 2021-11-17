A day after a complaint was lodged with Mumbai Police against comedian Vir Das for his unhinged rant against India at an event held in the United States, another complaint has been filed against the stand-up comedian at Tilak Marg Police Station in Delhi. In the latest complaint, Das is accused of using derogatory language against the nation in his latest monologue at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Delhi: Complaint received against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with a viral video in which he is allegedly using derogatory language against the nation during an event in US.





Earlier yesterday, a complaint was filed against actor-comedian Vir Das with the Mumbai Police after his video insulting and mocking India during one of his gig in the United States sparked outraged online. Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising legal solicitor at Bombay High Court and the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra, who shared a copy of the complaint he filed against the comedian through his Twitter account.

In his complaint, a copy of which was also marked to the commissioner of police, Mumbai, the complainant accused Das of “defaming and spoiling the image of India in the USA”, which he said, “is venomous and inflammatory”.

I have filed the complaint against Vir Das Indian Comedian with @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice for defaming & spoiling the image of India in the USA, which is inflammatory.





Advocate Dubey accused the ‘comedian’ of willfully spelling inciting and derogatory statements against India, Indian women and the Prime Minister of India in his show at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.

Vir Das goes on a 7-minute unhinged rant against India at the Kennedy Center in the US

On Monday (November 16), comedian Vir Das shared a Youtube video “I come from two Indias” wherein he peddled anti-India propaganda under the garb of comedy. Das used humour to push anti-India propaganda in his 7-minute monologue. He talked about politics, religion, and nationality, all while instilling fear that India, which was once built by great men, would soon be forgotten. The comedian carefully sandwiched the propaganda material between comic elements and punchlines in his tirade.

Besides spreading lies and raking up internal matters to deride India and particularly Hindus on foreign soil, Vir Das also resorted to fear-mongering about losing the ‘idea of India’. He had concluded, “But as I stand here before you, I am reminded that I represent a great people. Great people, who built a great thing (India) that is turning into a memory.”

Comedian issues clarification after facing online backlash over his video

The video sparked massive outrage, with people criticising and hurling brickbats at the comedian for showing India in a poor light on a foreign soil. Responding to the swelling criticism, Das took to Twitter to issue a clarification. In his statement, Das alleged that his intention was to remind that the country, despite its issues, was “great”.

Calling the video satire, he claimed that he wanted to show the dual image of India. He said, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret.”