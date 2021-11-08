Monday, November 8, 2021
Updated:

Diya emoji makes to ‘most popular emojis’ list worldwide, thanks to Diwali

Anurag
Diwali Emoji
Diya Emoji was among the top emoji list during Diwali (Image: Unsplashed/Emojipedia)
23

The Diya emoji that was widely used during the Hindu festival Diwali has made it to the most popular emojis list worldwide. According to the emojipedia, Diya emoji stood at 8th position in the top nine most popular emojis. Other emojis in the list included Red Heart, Fire, Sparkles, Smiling Face With Smiling Eyes, Thumbs Up and others. According to the website, Diya, Sparkle, and Om are the most popular emojis on Diwali. Other relevant emojis for the festival include Hindu Temple, Pray, Fireworks, Sari, Indian Flag and more.

Diya emoji is among the top emojis worldwide, thanks to Diwali. Source: Emojipedia

How the Emojipedia list works?

Emojipedia is one of the most popular websites for searching emojis. It uses different algorithms and tracks emojis on Twitter etc. As the list on the main page of the website is dynamic, it changes frequently based on what emojis were used during a specific festival. For example, during Halloween, Jack-O-Lantern (pumpkin emoji), Ghost, and sparkles made it to the top emoji list.

During Halloween, relevant emojis were in top list. Source: Emojipedia

Similarly, on August 15, the Indian Flag emoji was among the top emoji list, thanks to the Independence Day.

On August 15, Indian Flag emoji was among the top emojis. Source: Emojipedia

A brief history of emoji

Emoji was first used on Japanese mobile phones in 1997. It can be defined as pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley used with the text in electronic messages and web pages. The main aim of using an emoji is to fill in the emotional cues that are otherwise missing from the text-based conversation. The emojis became popular worldwide in the 2010s.

Emojipedia, which creates and maintains a database of emojis, was founded in 2013. As per the website, there are 3,633 emojis in the Unicode Standard as of September 2021.

 

Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

OpIndia Explains

Anurag -
OpIndia Staff -
