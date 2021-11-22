On Sunday (November 21), a contentious video of Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik issuing veiled threats to the Modi government of ‘Indira Gandhi-like assassination attempts’ for not revoking farm laws went viral on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. The original video dates back to November 8 this year, when Satyapal Malik was invited as a Speaker at the Global Jatt Summit. “You cannot defeat the Sikhs. The four children of their Guru was killed but the Guru did not surrender. You cannot defeat the Jats as well”, the Meghalaya Governor was heard as saying. On hearing this, the crowd applauded in unison.

He warned, “If you think that the farmer protestors will go back on their own, then, you are wrong. Give them something (accept their demands) and get them going. But don’t do two things. First, do not use force against them. Second, do not send them home empty-handed. Because they (Sikhs) do not forget easily, not even after 300 years.”

Satyapal Malik (Governor of Meghalaya) says if @narendramodi would hv not repealed the #FarmLaws, he would hv faced the same consequences as Indira Gandhi, Gen Vaidya & Gen Dyer. He should be asked to resign for this irresponsible statement. @rashtrapatibhvn @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Gv832i5NRx — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 21, 2021

Satyapal Malik went on to claim that even Indira Gandhi knew about her impending fate after Operation Bluestar. “When Mrs Gandhi destroyed the Akal Takht, she performed a ‘Maha Mritunjaya yagna’ at her farmhouse,” he alleged. He claimed that Indira Gandhi told Arun Nehru about the threat to her life.

While hinting at the possibility of drastic consequences for not revoking farm laws, Malik emphasised, “Indira Gandhi knew that she would be killed and she was killed. They killed General Vaidya in Pune and General Dwyer in London. I have even said that don’t test the patience of the Sikh community.”

He further insinuated that the incumbent government could face similar consequences if farm laws are not rolled back. Satyapal Malik went on to claim that the farm laws have led to discontentment within the army. “Anything can happen. Today, you are in power. You don’t know what can be the consequences,” he added.

PM Modi repealed the three farm laws and urged protesters to go back home

On the 19th of November, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 AM. Addressing the nation, PM Modi thanked the millions of farmers who appreciated the farm laws, which were introduced after due deliberation and with honest intentions. PM Modi made a startling announcement saying that the government had decided to, however, repeal the 3 farm laws that were passed for the benefit of the farmers.

PM Modi, addressing the nation said that by the end of this month, the Modi government would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on the occasion of Gurupurab and stop their protest. He further said that the government will form a committee to formulate laws for the benefit of the farmers.

He further said that the government had introduced the laws after due deliberation but perhaps it was the shortcoming of the government that they could not convince all farmers that the laws were indeed in their benefit. Further, he said that the past governments had deliberated on these laws as well but it was the Modi government that had implemented them.