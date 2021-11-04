On Thursday (November 4), the Delhi police arrested a man for carrying a bag of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali. The cops have also recovered the firecrackers from the accused.

In a tweet, the official Twitter handle of DCP (New Delhi) informed that HC Rampal of Connaught Place police station had apprehended a man named Rajesh Chawla for carrying one polythene of firecrackers. Chawla is a resident of Rohini Sector 15. A First Information Report (FIR) no. 201/2021 was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The ‘brave’ crackdown on firecrackers by Delhi police could not stop ‘farmer protestors’ from wrecking havoc on Republic Day. In January this year, the cops had given permission to 5000 tractors to participate in the rally on the condition of abiding by the mapped routes on Republic Day.

Both sides had agreed on 36 points regarding the route, the number of people allowed and other law and order conditions. However, what followed after that is regarded as one of the darkest days in India’s democracy. During the riots, some of the ‘farmers’ had unfurled the Sikh religious flag called the Nishan Sahib on top of the Red Fort where traditionally the PM unfurls the national flag on Independence Day.