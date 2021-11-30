Another case of grooming jihad has come to light in Gujarat. As per the Desh Gujarat report, Hussain Vohra presented himself as ‘Lalu’ and befriended a 14-year-old Hindu girl in Khergam, Gujarat.

According to a report in Zee Gujarati, Hussain Vohra came in contact with the girl at a garage near her house and befriended her. At that time, he introduced himself as Lalu. They later shared the mobile numbers and continued talking to each other. Slowly, their friendship turned into a relationship.

Later the girl found out that he was a Muslim from his Instagram ID and told him that she could not continue contacting him. However, the accused arrived at her house and threatened her with a knife. Reports suggest that he raped the girl repeatedly at her home in the absence of her parents between January 2020 and November 2021.

On November 20, he came to her house in the evening and threatened the family and said he was willing to marry their daughter and if they refused, he would kill them.

The victim’s father filed a complaint at Khergam Police station, after which the Police swung into action and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.