Kerala: Dalit man assaulted for refusing to convert to Christianity after marriage

Just two days after marrying a Christian girl, a Dalit man was thrashed brutally by his brother-in-law for refusing to convert to Christianity. As per the police, an FIR, under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was lodged the same day the complaint was received.

Reportedly, Mithun Krishna, a Dalit married Deepthi (Christian) on October 29. However, two days later on October 31, Deepthi’s brother, who is a doctor by profession, assaulted Krishna for not converting to Christianity.

The incident came to light after local media telecasted the CCTV visuals of the violent assault on Krishna. Deepthi’s brother had allegedly invited the couple to his residence in Chirayinkeezhu, to persuade the man to change his religion.

The accused, however, has been absconding since the incident and the police has launched a hunt to nab Deepthi’s brother.

Two sides of the story

According to an official of Chirayinkeezhu Police Station, someone from the husband’s side had allegedly spoken inappropriately to the wife’s mother, which provoked the incident.

However, the couple in their complaint stated that Krishna’s family was beaten up for not converting to Christianity.

The couple had tied the knot at a temple

As per the initial probe, police said that the couple tied the knot at a temple on October 29. Following this, the woman’s father had lodged a missing person’s complaint at the police station.

When the couple was brought to the police station, the bride’s father promised to get the two wedded officially as per rituals after which Deepthi left with her husband.

Krishna along with his family and wife visited her residence the next day to discuss the same. The two families also went to a church to discuss holding a wedding there.

Later, the same day, the couple went to meet Deepthi’s mother and a confrontation broke out, which led to the assault, the police said.

As per Deepthi, her brother asked the couple to come and meet her mother to resolve the matter. However, when they were nearing her house, a group of her brother’s friends attacked Krishna who sustained injuries on his head.

“I also suffered injuries when I tried to intervene and Krishna was badly injured,” said Deepthi accusing her brother. Krishna is currently being treated at the state Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.