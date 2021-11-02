A young woman who had converted to Islam at the Kozhikode Mukhadar Tarbiathul Islamic Center has made shocking revelations against the Muslim seminary. The woman has accused the head of the centre of inflicting torture and sexually exploiting women and girls under the pretext of ‘teaching’ them Islam.

In her interview with Janam TV, the woman said the chief of the Islamic seminary had sexually abused a large number of girls. The woman compared the centre with prison and said women and girls were proscribed from leaving the religious seminary.

According to the woman, the head of the Centre, a Muslim cleric, raped an 18-19 year old girl one day. The girl was then told that after taking a bath all her sins would be forgiven. Divulging details about how she got to know about the incident, the woman told Janam TV it was the victim herself who shared her ordeal with her.

The woman said the victim was taken away by her family on the same day. The woman provided a window into how the Muslim clerks targeted unsuspecting and vulnerable women and girls to join the religious centre, where they committed unspeakable atrocities against them. The women and girls were befooled into joining the religious seminary under the pretext of offering them a house to live in and money for their expenses.

The girls, the woman said, were asked to stay at the centre for 40 days, during which time the chief of the seminary sought a private audience with each one of them individually. In his room, he allegedly tortured the girls and sexually exploited them, the woman revealed. Talking about the sexual harassment faced by the 19-year-old girl, the woman said the incident took place on June 8 but no official complaint was lodged with the police as the girl was reportedly threatened by the perpetrator against reporting the incident with the police.