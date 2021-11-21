CBI files charge sheet against Anand Giri and two others in Mahant Narendra Giri death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Anand Giri, Sandeep Tiwari, and his son Aadhya Tiwari in connection with the alleged abetment of suicide of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

Anand Giri was the disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, Sandeep Tiwari is a priest of Allahabad’s Bade Hanuman Temple. CBI charged them under section 306 (abetment of suicide), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of IPC.

The charge sheet was filed on November 20 before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The court took cognizance of the charge sheet and posted the matter for hearing on November 25. The court also extended the judicial custody of the three accused till November 25.

The CBI filed the charge sheet within two months it took over the case and it will be difficult for the accused to seek bail. Last week the court of Mridul Kumar Mishra had rejected the bail petition of Anand Giri stating that keeping in view the gravity of the offence the bail can’t be granted.

72 years old Mahant Narendra Giri allegedly committed suicide on September 20 and his body was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at the Baghambari Math at Prayagraj. Police recovered a handwritten suicide note from his room.

In the purported suicide note, he said that Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari, Sandeep Tiwari and others had threatened and forced him to commit suicide. “Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari, Sandeep Tiwari should be held responsible for my death,” the Mahant had mentioned in his suicide note. He also wrote that the three even tried to kill him.

Since he was the president of the largest organisations of saints in India and he died under mysterious circumstances the Yogi Adityanath government recommended the CBI probe.