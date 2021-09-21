The purported suicide note written by the deceased Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri emphasises that the Mahant was being blackmailed, which forced him to take the drastic step. The letter reveals that the seer had been contemplating ending his life since a week ago. The suicide note was initially dated September 13, 2021, which was later scratched off and changed to September 20, 2021.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead in Baghambari Mutt in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday, September 20.

The purported suicide note written by Mahant Narendra Giri (source: Jagran)

Moreover, the 7-8 page long suicide note held the now arrested Swami Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari as the accused who pushed the seer to end his life. The note read that Anand Giri and others had “threatened and forced” him to commit suicide.

“Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari, Sandeep Tiwari should be held responsible for my death,” the Mahant had mentioned in his suicide note. He also wrote that the three even tried to kill him.

Mahant Narendra Giri urged Prayagraj police to take legal action against the three so that he could die a peaceful death. The note further mentioned how Swami Anand Giri, the seer’s closest disciple had mentally traumatised him and tried to tarnish his reputation.

Swami Anand Giri circulated morphed videos and photos of Mahant Narendra Giri

According to Times Now there are a few morphed videos and photos in circulation, which are being considered the reason behind the suicide of the Mahant. The Uttar Pradesh police are probing these videos and photos which had brought disrepute to Mahant Narendra Giri.

“Anand Giri made the photo viral which showed me doing wrong things. How many people would I convince otherwise! It would only tarnish my reputation further. That’s why I am going to commit suicide,” Narendra Giri wrote in the letter, citing the morphed pictures and videos which Swami Anand Giri had reportedly circulated to defame the Mahant.

Narendra Giri had added in his suicide note that Anand Giri had made untrue, false, fabricated allegations against him. “Since then I have been living under mental pressure. I have always lived with dignity in the society, but Anand Giri defamed me in a wrong way,” he noted.

The role of some local political leaders in the seer’s death is also under the scanner of the police, Times Now further reported.

Uttar Pradesh police arrests Swami Anand Giri and two others from Haridwar

A day after the purported suicide of the seer, the Prayagraj police filed an FIR against his closest disciple Swami Anand Giri and two others at the George Town police station and detained them in connection with the seer’s death. Anand has been booked under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), according to the copy of FIR.

Reportedly, Swami Anand Giri was Narendra Giri’s most devoted protege until they fell out in May after the latter was expelled from the Niranjani Akhara over accusations of financial irregularities.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath assures the culprits would not be spared

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who reached the Baghambari Math on Tuesday to pay his last respect to Mahant Narendra Giri, assured that the culprits would not be spared. The Uttar Pradesh CM said: “The post-mortem will be done tomorrow. The culprit will not be spared. Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident. A team of senior police officials is investing the case.”