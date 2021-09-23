The Uttar Pradesh government headed by CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday recommended a CBI probe into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) who was found dead in Baghambari Math in Prayagraj.

The state home department of Uttar Pradesh informed through a tweet that on the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a CBI probe of this case has been recommended.

“On the order of the Chief Minister a CBI probe into the tragic death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhara Parishad has been recommended,” the tweet reads.

प्रयागराज में अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महन्त नरेन्द्र गिरि जी की दुःखद मृत्यु से जुड़े प्रकरण की मा. मुख्यमंत्री जी के आदेश पर सी.बी.आई. से जाँच कराने की संस्तुति की गई l — HOME DEPARTMENT UP (@homeupgov) September 22, 2021

Yogi Adityanath, who had visited the Baghambari Math on Tuesday to pay homage to Mahant Narendra Giri had said that the culprits would not be spared and they will receive strict punishment. He had further said that several pieces of evidence were collected regarding the incident.

The seer was found hanging from the ceiling with a nylon rope inside his room at the Math on Monday evening. Police also recovered 7-8 pages of a handwritten suicide note supposed to be written by the sheer where he has mentioned the reason behind his alleged suicide.

Indian Express quoted sources stating that a panel of five doctors conducted an autopsy to confirm that the cause of death was “antemortem hanging”.

Three people have been arrested

The recommendation for the CBI probe has come a day after Uttar Pradesh police arrested three people Anand Giri, Adhya Prasad Tiwari, and Tiwari’s son Sandeep on the charge of abatement of suicide whom the deceased seer in his suicide note had blamed for blackmailing and torture.

Anand Giri was Narendra Giri’s favourite protégé until they fell out in May after the latter was expelled from the Niranjani Akhara over accusations of financial irregularities. He was arrested from Uttrakhand.

Narendra Giri in the suicide note had written that he always lived with dignity in society, but Anand Giri defamed him in a wrong way.

But questions were raised on the genuineness of the suicide note as some media reports claimed the suicide note contained different signatures of Narendra Giri as compared to his previous documents, indicating a conspiracy behind his death.