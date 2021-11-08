Monday, November 8, 2021
Europe: Massive protests continue across Germany, Italy, Netherlands against Covid restrictions and vaccine pass

The protests against the harsh COVID measures and lockdowns that have been going on for months in Europe. In Turin, thousands of people took to the streets holding flags and protesting against the COVID laws.

OpIndia Staff
Massive protests across Europe against COVID restrictions and masks
Image Credit : Aaron Ginn/ Twitter
Massive protests have taken place in Netherlands, Italy and other parts of Europe against the governments’ COVID mandates and restrictions. Thousands of people gathered in Netherlands to protest against the existing COVID measures. They were seen holding banners and pleading for freedom from harsh Covid rules.

As per reports, Netherland government has been reintroducing COVID masks and restrictions as a precaution against a third COVID wave. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the new restrictions being reimposed by the government in the name of a third COVID wave. It is said that despite of high vaccination rates, the Netherland government is reimposing COVID restrictions in order to curb new COVID outbreaks.

Protests were also observed in Milan against the Green Pass mandate for workers. There were similar protests in Germany as well.

Apart from Europe, Australia too witnessed and continues to witness huge protests against Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

