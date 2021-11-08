Massive protests have taken place in Netherlands, Italy and other parts of Europe against the governments’ COVID mandates and restrictions. Thousands of people gathered in Netherlands to protest against the existing COVID measures. They were seen holding banners and pleading for freedom from harsh Covid rules.

Massive protest in the Netherlands today🇳🇱



Tens of thousands of people gathered to protest for freedom.



Weire how this isn't on the news…

As per reports, Netherland government has been reintroducing COVID masks and restrictions as a precaution against a third COVID wave. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the new restrictions being reimposed by the government in the name of a third COVID wave. It is said that despite of high vaccination rates, the Netherland government is reimposing COVID restrictions in order to curb new COVID outbreaks.

Netherlands erupts into a protest for freedom and an end to COVID law.



Despite over 85% vaxx rate and trusting the politicians it was over, the government is reintroducing restrictions and masks due to a third COVID wave.

pic.twitter.com/AAX2S4UBRl

The protests against the harsh COVID measures and lockdowns that have been going on for months in Europe. In Turin, thousands of people took to the streets holding flags and protesting against the COVID laws.

Massive protests in Italy🇮🇹



Tens of thousands took to the streets yesterday all over the country to protest for freedom.



pic.twitter.com/RTr6b0MlsD

Protests were also observed in Milan against the Green Pass mandate for workers. There were similar protests in Germany as well.

Here is something you won’t see in the media.



pic.twitter.com/3ycNghRwTf

Apart from Europe, Australia too witnessed and continues to witness huge protests against Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.