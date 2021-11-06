A man named Rahul Choudhary of Ekaura village of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the district police abused and warned him for writing normal religious and nationalistic slogans on the walls of his house. The youth said that every Diwali he paints his house and writes slogans like Jai Shri Ram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Har Har Mahadev. He added that members of the Muslim community of the village opposed him writing a slogan on his wall since it faces cemented platform as a mazar (shrine) situated next to his house.

Police personnel guarding the village

A video has gone viral as Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan News shared the video clip where the police personnel and Rahul can be heard arguing over the writings on the walls. It was filmed on October 3 when he was writing slogans. Chavhanke has also tagged Fatehpur police and Uttar Pradesh police whether the police are singing in tune with jihadis.

Inquiry revealed that a small Mazar was constructed on the northwest side of his house in 2011 and within a few years the mazar was developed. Rahul said that when the Samajwadi Party was in the power, the local Muslims grabbed a part of his land and raised a platform. Notably, the dispute is pending before the court and the police have been probing whether the platform was constructed on his land.

“Police and minority have a problem if I write Jai Shri Ram and Mera Bharat Mahan on my walls. They object that the wall faces mazar. I have not written anything inflammatory. I am a Hindu and there is not a single wall of my house left without such slogans. Police reached all of a sudden and started abusing me,” said Rahul.

The officer in charge of Kishanpur police station Ashutosh Kumar said that owing to the communal nature of the matter police were trying to ensure that nothing untoward should happen that could disturb the peace. “Police came here after somebody informed. There is no objection to what he was writing. He claims that the platform was constructed on his land. He was trying to create a nuisance,” said the officer in charge.

However, later in the day, Fatehpur Police replied to Suresh Chavhanke on Twitter claiming that the Mazar is very old, rejecting the claim that it was built on encroached land. They informed reports have been sent under section 145 of CRPC, and restrictive actions have been taken against both sides. The police added that both sides are making the video viral to instigate religious feelings, and local police have already registered complaints in the matter.

The Fatehpur Police further informed that they are identifying people who are spreading the video on social media to instigate communal violence and will take action against them. They have said that police forces have been deployed at the place, and at present the situation is peaceful.