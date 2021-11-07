Approval rating of Narendra Modi highest among 13 global leaders, 7 leaders including Biden, Trudeau have negative ratings

On November 6, Morning Consult Political Intelligence, a US-based data intelligence company, reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating is the highest among the leaders from 13 countries.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxodoxB



Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 58%

Merkel: 54%

Morrison: 47%

Biden: 44%

Trudeau: 43%

Kishida: 42%

Moon: 41%

Johnson: 40%

Sánchez: 37%

Macron: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%



*Updated 11/4/21 pic.twitter.com/zqOTc7m1xQ — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 6, 2021

The data shows that the Indian Prime Minister remained the most popular global leader for most of the months from January 2020 to November 2021. PM Modi’s current approval rating is at 70, and net approval rating is at 46.

Ratings of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. morningconsult

For a short span during the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the net approval rating went down, but it revived to its older position quickly. At the moment, only Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador’s approval rating is close to PM Modi’s approval rating. US President’s approval rating has seen a steep fall since he assumed office, and currently, it is at -4. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany’s net approval rating stands at 15.

Ratings of Joe Biden, President of United States. Source: morningconsult

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s net approval rating is at -8, while UK PM Boris Johnson has an approval rating of -8. Out of 13 leaders, only six have a net approval rating above zero. The leaders are from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ratings of Justin Trudeau, PM of Canada. Source: morningconsult

According to the data published by Morning Consult, PM Modi got 70% approval and 24% disapproval in the first week of November. On the other hand, US President Biden’s approval stood at 44% and disapproval at 48% pushing his net approval rating to negative. In the past few months, the Biden administration has faced strong criticism for several reasons, including abandoning Afghanistan followed by the Taliban capturing the country.

Net rating of 13 leaders. Source: morningconsult

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has the lowest net approval rating of -23. His approval rate is 35%, and his disapproval rate is 59%. Another leader struggling to please the nation’s population is Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez, whose net approval rating is -20. Interestingly, the approval rating of France’s PM Emmanuel Macron is also under zero at -19.

According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval. They also daily interview 4,000 registered voters in the US for the approval rating of the US president. Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%.