Even after the NCB transferred the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case involving Aryan Khan to an SIT formed by its central officials due to the gravity of the case, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik continues to peddle conspiracy theories regarding Khan’s arrest. On Sunday (November 7), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik stepped up the conspiracy theory by alleging that the arrest of Aryan Khan during the VVIP rave party was a matter of ‘kidnapping and ransom’.

“Aryan Khan didn’t purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It’s a matter of kidnapping & ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind & partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom,” Malik had claimed.

Aryan Khan didn’t purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It’s a matter of kidnapping & ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind & partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom: NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/xciL80qPM5 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

The NCP leader alleged that BJP leader Mohit Kamboj had met Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede at an Oshiwara cemetery on October 7 night. “After this, Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased. They were lucky that the nearby CCTV was not working and we couldn’t get the feed,” Malik remarked.

During a press conference on Sunday, he also claimed that the NCB had intentionally released three individuals namely, Amir Furniturewala, Pratik Gaba and Rishab Sachdeva after detaining them at the rave party onboard a cruise ship. Nawab Malik further alleged that Rishab Sachdeva is the brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj.

As the case was being headed by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik had launched an intense and personal attack against him. Malik had dragged Wankhede’s family, including his wife and sister, into the matter to make various allegations against the NCB officer for busting the VVIP rave party. Amid this, six drug cases from Mumbai, including the cruise ship case, were handed over to an SIT formed by NCB’s Delhi team on Friday.

Mohit Kamboj files Rs 100 crore defamation case against Nawab Malik

As the Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been casting aspersion on Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others following the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drug case, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj aka Bharatiya has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against him at Bombay High Court. Maharashtra-based Kamboj is the former General Secretary of BJP Mumbai and former president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

Kamboj has alleged that the minister made false allegations against him and his family members in connection to the Cordelia cruise drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with others by the NCB on October 2, under section Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Kamboj had given enough opportunity and warnings to Malik to restrain from defaming him which Malik ignored and continued the vendetta.