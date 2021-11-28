Days after the Kerala Police arrested an office-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection to the brutal murder of RSS worker A Sanjith, another accused was nabbed by the cops, reported Times Now. The development came even as the family members of the deceased had expressed their unhappiness over the slow pace of the investigation.

According to the kin of Sanjith, a total of 8 people were involved in the brutal murder while the police had arrested only two of them. As per Times Now, the second accused is also an office-bearer of the Islamist outfit PFI. The remaining 6 accused are still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. While a total of 3 people were directly involved in the crime, the other 5 provided financial support and access to weapons.

Sarath, the brother of Sanjith, lamented, “From our side what we can say is the police investigation is not proper. They are targeting only the people who are involved in that incident. They are not enquiring other people in this place. Be it any incident, it will never happen without the knowledge of the people who live here…”

He further added, “It is outsiders or anyone else, we don’t know the details. 2 people have been arrested other than that there is no update on the family side. 1.5 years ago in front of Sanjith, an incident happened to him. And also 2-3 times, Sanjith was attacked. 1.5 years ago, he had an injury in his hand.”

The Brutal murder of RSS worker, A Sanjith

On November 15, A Sanjith, an RSS worker from Elappully, Kerala, was hacked to death by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning. He was travelling with his wife on a motorbike when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members. Reports suggest that the assailants came in a car.

They stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people, including his wife. Sanjith was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. On November 18, Police had recovered blood-stained swords suspected to have been used in the murder of the RSS worker. On November 22, Kerala Police arrested an office-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection. The cops, however, did not disclose his identity.