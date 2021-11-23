On November 22, Kerala Police arrested an office-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection to the brutal murder of RSS worker A Sanjith at Mambaram, district Palakkad. The Police have not disclosed the identity of the accused.

R Viswanadh, District Police chief, has reportedly informed that the arrested member of PFI was directly involved in the murder. His identity has been kept secret as the identification parade is yet to be conducted as a part of the investigation.

Earlier, late Sanjith’s wife had said she could identify the men who had attacked and killed her 27-year-old husband in front of her on November 15. Reportedly, Police had taken three people into custody during the investigation on Monday.

RSS and BJP had alleged that members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is the political wing of Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI). K Surendran, BJP state president, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi regarding the case. He had requested him to order a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the broad daylight murder of A Sanjith.

In a letter to HM Shah, Surendran had alleged that so far, 50 RSS-BJP workers have been killed in the state by the Islamists, out of which ten were killed in the last five years.

Meanwhile, SDPI had denied the allegations.

Death of A Sanjith

On November 15, A Sanjith, an RSS worker from Elappully, Kerala, was hacked to death by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning. He was travelling with his wife on a motorbike when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members.

Reports suggest that the assailants came in a car. They stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people, including his wife. Sanjith was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. On November 18, Police had recovered blood-stained swords suspected to have been used in the murder of the RSS worker.