Former cricketer for the Indian national team, Suresh Raina, has ‘liked’ a rather intriguing tweet on Twitter. The tweet that Suresh Raina has ‘liked’ questioned the hypocritical silence on the casteist abuse received by Raina himself and Ravindra Jadeja.

The tweet from Abhishek Tripathi, sports editor at Jagran, said, “I just want to ask if the trolls who abused Suresh Raina for calling himself a Brahmin and Ravindra Jadeja for calling himself Rajput should fall under the ambits of criticism. Did anyone say anything against them? Did any journalist ask any question related to that at any press conference?”

Source: @_inevitableV/Twitter

This particular tweet was ‘liked’ by Suresh Raina. The ‘like’ was spotted by certain social media users who showered the cricketer with praises.

However, there were some who criticized him for it.

similar to "not all men" and "all lives matter" sect. WTH EVEN?! https://t.co/YOu56FAX9P — ALASKA🌼 (@Aaaaaaftab) November 1, 2021

Suresh Raina had said while providing commentary in a match at the Tamil Nadu Premier League, “I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture… I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)… I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I’m lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there.”

However, he was heavily targeted over the comment. Consequently, Ravindra Jadeja was also targeted for asserting his Rajput identity. The targeted attacks against Indian cricketers then had attracted no condemnation and was ignored.