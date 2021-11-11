Thursday, November 11, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Govt officer in Secretariat arrested for sexually harassing woman colleague, was caught on camera

Ichchharam Yadav, who was posted as an undersecretary level officer in the Minority Welfare Department at Lucknow Secretariat, has been arrested after he was caught on camera sexually harassing a woman colleague.

Ichcharam Yadav
Ichcharam Yadav was arrested by Lucknow Police for sexually assaulting woman colleague (Image: Shahlabh Mani Tripathi/Twitter/SS from the video)
On November 10, Shahlabh Mani Tripathi, Media Advisor to CMO, Uttar Pradesh, shared that Lucknow Police had arrested one Ichchharam Yadav, who was posted as an undersecretary level officer in the Minority Welfare Department at Lucknow Secretariat. Yadav was caught on camera while sexually assaulting a woman colleague on camera.

In the videos circulating on social media, Yadav was seen forcing himself on the woman employee. The victim shot the video. In the first video, the woman tried her best to push Yadav away, but she failed to do so as Yadav kept forcing himself on her.

After the woman broke down in the second video, Yadav came close to her and continued touching her inappropriately and sexually harassing her.

The woman filed a complaint at Husainganj Police Station. The Police registered the FIR against Yadav based on the complaint on October 29 under sections 354, 506, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In her complaint, the woman alleged that Yadav has been harassing her since 2018. She has been working in the Secretariat since 2013.

FIR registered based on the complaint of the victim. Source: Arvind Chauhan/Twitter

She added that Yadav has been making lewd and sexual comments on here since 2018. Around a month ago, he asked her to join her in the washroom and ‘have fun. When the woman objected, Yadav threatened she would terminate her from the job. She further said he threatened if she did not agree to his sexual advances, he would ruin her life. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him, the woman said in the complaint.

While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ajay Kumar Singh, Inspector, Husainganj Police Station, said that they have filed an FIR based on the woman’s complaint. The Police further said that the victim did not appear before the magistrate to submit her statement under Section 164.

OpIndia reached out to Station in charge Ajay Kumar Singh, Husainganj Police Station for the latest updates. Singh said Yadav has been arrested and would be presented in court soon. The investigation in the case is underway.

 

Searched termsLucknow news, UP Police news, workplace sexual harassment
