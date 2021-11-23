After recently inaugurating the 340.82-km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 25 November 2021, making Uttar Pradesh the only state in India to have five international airports.

A statement released by the Uttar Pradesh state administration said on Monday: “With the groundbreaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports – the highest for any state in India,” the BJP-led state government said in a statement. “The Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan has infused a sense of urgency into the plans for infrastructure development in the state,” the statement said.

On October 20, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s third international airport. Besides, the state has two operational international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi. With the Ayodhya Airport scheduled to open in 2022 and the Noida Airport in 2024, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India with five international airports.

Uttar Pradesh currently has eight operational airports, while another 13 airports and seven airstrips are in the works.

Projected as India’s largest airport after its completion, NIA (Noida International Airport) is located about 72 kilometres from the existing IGI airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

The airport will be built and operated by the Switzerland-based Zurich Airport International AG.

According to reports, the work on the first phase of the Noida airport is expected to be completed by 2024 at a cost of around Rs 10,050 crore. The finished first phase of the airport, which spans over 1300 hectares of land, will be able to service roughly 1.2 million passengers per year.

The airport will increase in each phase to service 70 million passengers by the end of phase 4, depending on passenger growth and traffic. Besides that, the complex will include an airport hotel, a VVIP terminal, an open-access fuel farm, airport rescue and firefighting structure, and a large rain harvesting pond.

The Jewar airport is projected to come up as a big civil aviation hub with four helipads and five runways.

The NIA will have multi-modal connectivity as it is close to the existing Yamuna Expressway (Greater Noida to Agra), close to Eastern Peripheral Expressway and it will have a link with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh, Khurja-Jewar NH 91, link to dedicated freight corridor, Metro Extension from Noida to NIA and link with the proposed High-Speed Rail (Delhi-Varanasi) at the airport terminal.

This airport will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport. It has set aside space to be created as a forest park with trees harvested from the project site. NIA will protect all native species and be environmentally conscious throughout the airport’s construction.

The airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India. Due to its scale and capacity, the airport will be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh.

For the first time, an airport in India is being conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing total cost and time for logistics.