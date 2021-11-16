Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Breathtaking visuals emerge as IAF showcases the might of fighter jets on Purvanchal Expressway: Watch

The Expressway is about 341 km long and has been built at a cost of ₹22,500 crores.

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image
9

On Tuesday (November 16), the Indian Air Force (IAF) put up an aerial show of 30 fighter planes on the newly constructed Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the airshow was conducted on a 3.2 km long airstrip on the Purvanchal Expressway that has been specifically designed to enable takeoff and landing of fighter jets during emergency situations. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who landed at the airstrip in a military transport carrier C-130 J Super Hercules. The Expressway is about 341 km long and has been built at a cost of ₹22,500 crores.

The Indian Air Force put up a 45-minute long air show, during which the fighter jets performed roller landings and flypasts. A 45-minute air show has been planned for the inaugural event, with flypasts and roller landings showcasing the IAF jets. Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Rafale, Sukhoi 30, Kiran MKII and AN-32 jets were a part of the aerial display. DD News had posted videos of Indian Air Force fighter jets in action.

The aerial formation was led by Mirage 2000, followed by Sukhoi 30 and Jaguar at the airstrip on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

In another video tweeted by DD News, Sukhoi 30 of the Indian Air Force could be seen twisting and turning before disappearing into the day sky.

India’s Garud and Special Forces Commandos put up a display after exiting An-32 aircraft at the Purvanchal Expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in July 2018. The expressway has 6 lanes, which can later be expanded to 8. The speed limit on the expressway has been set at 100km/hour. It is expected to boost economic development in several districts in Uttar Pradesh such as Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, and Ghazipur.

 

