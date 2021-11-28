Sunday, November 28, 2021
Watch: Chinese soldiers turn Tiktokiya at high altitude, govt propagandist shares ‘cool’ and ‘cute’ dancing video

People on Twitter had a lot to say about the Tiktok-like video shared by the spokesperson. One user said the video explains why the Chinese avoids direct warfare.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit : Hua Chunying/Twitter
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in a bid to motivate the Chinese Army has shared a video of Chinese soldiers dancing at high altitude during break time. She has called the video ‘cool’ and ‘cute’.

The Chinese soldiers in the video could be seen performing dance steps in a snowy background supposed to be at an altitude of 5200 metres.

Asia Correspondent for The Telegraph, Nicola Smith, saw the funny side of it.

Another user remarked on the staged nature of the whole charade.

There were others who said that the video and the caption to it looked like a meme.

One user asked if they were soldiers or school kids.

Another user advised them to make TikTok videos.

Earlier this year, Hua Chunying had mentioned that the Communist Party of China should be awarded “gold medals and medals” for its contribution to human rights. She said, “It can be said that the #CPC is not only blameless on #humanrights issues, but it should also be awarded gold medals and medals.”. Chunying’s tweet came at a time when Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang were locked up for ‘reeducation’ and the growing global concern regarding the suppression of human rights in China.

Recently, Chinese state affiliated mediaperson Shen Shiwei had mocked Abhinandan Varthaman, hero of the February 2019 Balakot air strikes that destroyed terrorist camps by sharing an image of the then Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in captivity of Pakistani soldiers. Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra by President of India for his heroics during 2019 Balakot Air Strikes when he was the Wing Commander.

 

Searched termsChinese soldiers dancing
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

