The radical Islamist political outfit, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Asaduddin Owaisi is working on the old tested methods to capture power in India through the explosion of the Muslim population.

In a meeting, Aligarh district president of AIMIM, Ghufran Noor was seen asking Muslims to discard family planning methods as they are against the Sharia law and increase population by having multiple children.

In the undated video clip that went viral, the leader can be seen asking Muslims to have more children so that they can ‘capture power’ in India.

“Abey jab tak bacche na hongen to kaise ham log (Muslims) raj karengen? Kaise hamare Owaisi saab pradhanmantri banenge? Kaise Saukat saab hamarey mukhyamantri banegen?” Noor said.

This roughly translates as: “Unless we have many children how will we (Muslims) capture power in India? How will Mr Owasi sahib become Prime Minister? How will Mr Shaukat become Chief Minister?”

Noor is heard stating that Muslims and Dalits were being scared into having fewer children and added that population control measures were against the Sharia law. He was instigating Muslims against the ‘Do Bachche Hi Achche’ awareness campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the issue of population control Noor precisely was repeating the same thing to his people which Owaisi has stated publicly.

When the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh proposed a Population Policy 2021-2030 bill for the state, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vehemently opposed this. He termed population control law against the fundamental right of the people of India which would lead to demographic distortion.

Noor has brazenly defended his stand and said that he had not made the remarks in a public forum. He said he was discussing Sharia and other related matters with his people during an indoors meeting which someone made viral.

Owaisi gives a call for Muslim polarization

AIMIM is expanding its electoral base in different states and it is evident from the fact that AIMIM has had an impressive performance in assembly constituencies where Muslims are in majority. The example of Bihar can be taken where the party won five out of 20 seats it had contested.

As the assembly election of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for the next year, Owaisi has announced to contest 100 seats. During a public rally in Kanpur held on December 13, he asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav whether he would appoint a Muslim as deputy chief minister if his party wins.

He dropped a broad hint of how Muslims can be the game-changer if they vote in unison. He said that if Yadavs can form the Samajwadi Party government, Dalit made Mayawati as Chief Minister, then Muslims should do the same thing.