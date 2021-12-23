On December 21, a BJP Mahila Morcha leader was allegedly gang-raped by three men of a particular community at Kashiram Colony, Hapur Road, Meerut. As per a report in Amar Ujala, the woman was given a spiked drink. She was found unconscious in a park the following day. In a tweet, Meerut Police said that a case had been registered against the woman and three men from the particular community under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code at Kharkhoda Police Station. Appropriate legal action is being taken. There are chances of communal tension in the region.

थाना खरखौदा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) December 23, 2021

The report suggests that a woman of the particular community had called the BJP leader at her house. She offered her a spiked drink. When the BJP leader fell unconscious, she called her lover Abdullah and two of his friends who gang-raped her.

The victim is the mother of three and has some marital dispute with her husband. SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said in a statement that the medical examination of the victim had been done. A case has been filed in the matter, and Police is searching for the accused. OpIndia reached out to SSP Office. They said, “We are investigating and getting more clarity in the case.”

