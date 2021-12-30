Mumbai Police have issued a high alert after receiving intelligence reports that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city on new year eve. All holidays and weekly offs for the cops posted in Mumbai have been cancelled on December 31 in view of this threat.

“All police holidays & weekly holidays have been cancelled tomorrow and every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty. Information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, after which the Mumbai Police has been on alert”, ANI quoted Mumbai police as saying.

In view of the situation, tight security has been arranged at major railway stations in Mumbai, including Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla and other stations. Quaiser Khalid, the Commissioner of Police for Mumbai Railway informed that more than 3000 railway officers will be deployed tomorrow to monitor the security at railway stations.

Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC are already in place in Mumbai, although it was imposed due to Covid-19. Any kind of new year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, bars and pubs, have already been banned by BMC in the city in the wake of the emergence of Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

The high alert of a possible Khalistani terror attack in Mumbai comes in the wake of emergence of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) link with the Ludhiana court bomb blast. German police have arrested SFI leader for involvement in the blast, and reportedly he was involved in conspiracy to more blasts in Delhi and Mumbai. Notably, the bomb in Ludhiana court had gone off while being planted in a bathroom, killing the accused who was planting the bomb.