On Friday (December 3), a Pakistani journalist revealed how hatred against Hindus is indoctrinated in educational institutes in the country. He made the remarks in the aftermath of the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager on charges of blasphemy.

During a programme held on ‘Tellings with Imran Shafqat’, one of the panellists lamented about the intolerance and bigotry taught at both governmental and non-governmental schools in Pakistan. “What are our children being taught in schools? When my children return from school, they ask me bizarre questions. One day, my son asked whether we have Hindus in Pakistan. I told him about my Hindu friend. He then told me how his teacher encouraged him to kill Hindus in Sindh.”

“If you have Hindus in Sindh, then, why don’t you guys kill them,” the son of the Pakistani journalist was taught at school. He then went to meet the school principal to complain about the hate that was being taught at his son’s school. The journalist added, “The grooming of children in these schools is disturbing. We have to keep an eye on what they are being taught. This (educational) system that has been running for 40-50 years is responsible for the indoctrination.”

Sialkot mob lynching case and aftermath

On Friday, a Sri Lankan man Priyantha Kumara was tortured and burnt to death by an irate Islamist mob that believed rumours of blasphemy. The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where the workers attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him. In the video, the irate mob could be heard chanting “Nara e Taqbeer” and “Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah”. Other slogans that were heard included ‘gustakh-e-nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda’.

The victim who was murdered by Pakistani Islamists was the GM of Rajko Industries in Sialkot. Rajko is the company that made the cricket jersey and gear for the Pakistan T20 team for World Cup. Following diplomatic pressure from the Sri Lankan government, Pakistan was forced to act on the Islamists who killed Priyantha Kumara. As per reports, a team of 10 was deployed by the Punjab police to nab the accused and submit a report to the Inspector General within 48 hours.

The police have so far nabbed primary accused Farhan Idrees, who was earlier seen in the viral confession video. With the help of CCTV footage, the police were able to apprehend 100s of people for partaking in the heinous crime. On Saturday (December 4), the cops arrested the second accused named Talha, responsible for inciting the mob.