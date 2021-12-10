Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday was greeted with ‘Go Back’ slogans outside the residence of CDS General Bipin Rawat when he was on his way to pay his last respect to the martyred officer.

A massive throng of people who had gathered around the General’s residence chanted ‘Go Back Rakesh Tikait’ as the BKU leader tried to approach the CDS’ home to pay his homage.

“Rakesh Tikait wapas jao”

“Rakesh Tikait Murdabad”

"Rakesh Tikait Murdabad"

"Desh Drohi Rakesh Tikait"

Besides ‘Go Back Rakesh Tikait’, people also chanted ‘Rakesh Tikait Murdabad’, ‘Desh Drohi(Traitor) Rakesh Tikait’ as they protested against the BKU leader’s visit to the decedent CDS’ residence. As can be seen in the video embedded in the above tweet, as soon as Rakesh Tikait tried to enter through the barricades placed outside the CDS General’s residence, a legion of people started protesting against his entry and raised slogans against him.

Last rites of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier Lidder

The mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), were cremated with full military honours today in the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand CM and Delhi CM paid homage to the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at Brar Square in Delhi. The Rawats, along with 11 others, were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others die in a chopper crash

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash on December 8 while he was on his way from Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu to Wellington where he was to deliver a lecture in Defence Staff college. Gen Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and other senior officials were onboard the aircraft. Gen Rawat was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the burn injuries. His wife, too, succumbed to the burns.

The IAF Mi17V5 helicopter had crashed in the Nilgiris near Wellington. Among the 14 passengers, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender, LN Vivek, LN Sai Teja, Havildar Satpal, WC PS Chouhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A had succumbed to fatal injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh (Shaurya Chakra) is the sole survivor of the crash who is critical and is currently struggling for life in Bengaluru.