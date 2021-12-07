Musical hate: The 'catchy' songs calling for the genocide of Hindus, Kafirs, and beheading are terrifying

A number of songs are being uploaded on YouTube and other music and social media platforms that are calling for the genocide of Hindus, Kafirs and beheading of those who commit “blasphemy”. Not only songs but videos of large crowds calling for beheading have been circulating for years. OpIndia looked for some songs and tried to understand the message they were conveying. The songs that often have catchy background music have been seen lakhs of times.

‘Khair Nahi Hai’ by Syed Aftab Ali Qadri Chishti from Pakistan

At the beginning of the song, a highly-motivated looking Muslim man could be heard praising Allah and saying the people of his community is willing to sacrifice their lives for the love and respect of Allah. He further adds that they could forget about their lives, families and children but cannot forget Allah.

Another man appears on the screen who starts singing the song. The lyrics start with the infamous chants of ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi ki Ek saza, sar tan se juda’ (The one who disrespects Nabi should be beheaded). He warned those who allegedly committed the blasphemy of the consequences. He adds, ‘Gustakh ke sar kaat ke rakh denge Musalman’ (The Muslims would behead those who commit blasphemy).

He calls for killing those who indulge in disrespecting Allah and says, “Sarkar ki tauheen agar koi Karega, hum uske shab-o-Roz bana daleinge Zinda”. It seems like he called for burning the accused of blasphemy alive. Such a case recently happened in Pakistan. A man from Sri Lanka who was heading a factory in Pakistan was burnt alive over accusations of blasphemy.

Furthermore, the singer said whoever indulged in blasphemy would die before his/her time. He indirectly wanted to say that the person would be killed. The blasphemy is not limited to Allah but to all Nabi or Prophets. He calls for surrounding and punishing those who might indulge in blasphemy. Generally, according to them, such acts can only be done by Kafirs or those who do not believe in their God.

Aaqa Ke Wafadar by Hafiz Tahir Qadri

The song starts with the singer calling themselves ‘Aaqa Ke Wafadar’, which means loyal to the master (Allah or Prophet). He further says those who are loyal to the master are ready to die for him. He says, ‘Sarkar ka Dushman koi zinda na rahega, maula ki kasam woh badi zillat se marega’ that roughly translates to ‘the enemy of the master would die a painful death’.

He says, ‘gustakh ka jeena humein bardasht nahi hai, ik pal bhi rahe zinda humein bardasht nahi hai’. He wants to convey the message that the loyal to the master cannot tolerate that those who indulge in blasphemy live for even a second. He further calls for killing those who conspire to disrespect the Prophet.

‘Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza’ by Adoni Raza

This ‘gem’ originated in India. Adoni Raza channel is operated from Andhra Pradesh by one Abdul Mustafa Razvi Adoni. The song possibly came into existence in 2018 after the Netherlands (Holland) organized a competition for Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon. The competition was organized by a far-left MP of the Netherlands and had sparked controversy in many parts of the world.

The song lyrics contain the infamous chant of ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda’. It starts with cursing the Muslims who did not take any action against the deeds of Holland. The singer calls all Muslims to come together and tell the world that those who disrespect Nabi would be killed. He says, “Maalik ne humein lalkara hai jaago musalmano, gustakh ki saza maut hai duniya ko bata do’.

He further refers to ‘Khaake banana wale’ that refers to Hindus and calls for revolt against them. He says, “Is naam ki shama tu aisi dil mein jala de, Khaake banane walon ko to khaak bana de.” Coming back to Holland and the countries that are allegedly willing to disrespect Prophet, he calls for wiping them out of the map of the world. He adds ‘Tauheen e nabi ke liye jo mulk hai raazi, Maula use duniya ke nakshe se mita de’.

He further questions why ambassadors of Holland and the Embassy of Holland is operating in the country and calls for putting up locks on its doors. He says ‘is desh mein Holland ke safeer ka kya kaam, Holland ki embassy ko taale laga dein’.

Crowds and protesters chanting the same slogans

The chants of ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi’ is not limited to the songs, but when the particular community go out on a protest march, it is one of the most common slogans they raise. Recently, in April 2021, similar slogans were raised while calling for the beheading of Dasna Temple Mahant Yati Narsinghanand.

A video from Pakistan made rounds in November 2020 in which a large crowd was seen chanting the same slogan.

Shocking video of school girls learning how to behead someone

Major Gaurav Arya shared a video of an unknown location on December 7 in which a Burkha-clad woman was seen teaching school girls how to behead someone with a sword.

Major Gaurav Arya shared a video of an unknown location on December 7 in which a Burkha-clad woman was seen teaching school girls how to behead someone with a sword.

While in the background the song ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza’ was playing, the women and the girls were heard chanting ‘Nara-e-Takbir Allah Hu Akbar’. Towards the end of the video, the girls were seen protesting against President of France Emmanuel Macron. The video was earlier found its space on social media networks in October 2020. Reportedly, it was from a Deobandi seminary in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Tayyaba Dua Ghazi, daughter of Deobandi cleric Abdul Aziz Ghazi, was quoted by research institute SAMRI as saying, We shall avenger our Prophet’s honour. We seek the Prophet’s approval, not FATF White List. France can’t insult the Prophet and maintain the glory of Paris. As you sow, so shall you reap.”