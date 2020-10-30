Anti-France protesters in Islamabad, Pakistan beheaded an effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron to demonstrate their anger against him for defending the right to draw cartoons of prophet Muhammad. The effigy was beheaded by a female teacher at a Deobandi seminary in Islamabad in front of students, many of whom were children.

Tayyaba Dua Ghazi, daughter of Deobandi cleric Abdul Aziz Ghazi, was quoted by research institute SAMRI as saying, We shall avenger our Prophet’s honor. We seek the Prophet’s approval, not FATF White List. France can’t insult the Prophet and maintain the glory of Paris. As you sow, so shall you reap.”

Muslims in Islamabad also attempted to march to the French Embassy in Islamabad on Friday to register their protest against Emmanuel Macron and France for defending the right to blaspheme against Islam. The Police had to resort to tear gas and baton to prevent the protesters from reaching the French Embassy.

It is pertinent to remember that the punishment for blasphemy in Islam is death with beheading being the preferred form of carrying out the death sentence. Thus, the beheading of the effigy of Emmanuel Macron assumes particular sinister significance. Protests have erupted across the Muslim world against Emmanuel Macron and France after cartoons of prophet Muhammad were projected on government buildings.