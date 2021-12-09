In Uttar Pradesh, a person named Nawazish has been arrested for faking his identity and trapping a Hindu girl to exploit her physically and finically. As per reports, the victim has lodged an FIR at the Aliganj police station of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Nawazish, who is now in judicial custody had introduced himself as a Hindu named Vishal Thakur and befriended the girl. He used to put kalawa on his wrist to convince the victim, as per the complaint.

Police seized his mobile phone and laptop and found pictures, contact numbers and details of multiple girls. Some objectionable photographs and videos were in his mobile phone and laptop and the Lucknow police suspect that the accused might have trapped many other girls in grooming jihad with similar modus operandi.

The accused had allegedly extorted around Rs 2.5 lakh from the victim, besides sexually exploiting her under a fake identity, as per the complaint.

After the victim lodged an FIR on November 6, the case was transferred to the Gazipur police station for investigation. Police arrested Nawazish when he was trying to run away to Ambedkar Nagar. Lucknow Police is also looking for his three other friends and their suspected involvement in the crime is being investigated.

According to Inspector of Gazipur police station Anil Kumar, the accused is a native of Bakhsari of Ambedkar Nagar and he is pursuing B. Tech from a private college. He also does some odd works like KYC update and runs a shop.

The victim came in contact with the accused in August as she had to do her KYC update. After getting her number, the accused sent her a friendship message and introduced himself as a Hindu boy.

The victim has stated that Nawazish had given her a fake Hindu identity and even used to wear Hindu religious symbols and show off that he follows Hindu rituals, to convince her for the relationship. The victim has submitted that Nawazish fooled her claiming he is facing financial troubles and had taken around 2.5 lakh rupees from her under the promise that he will marry her soon.