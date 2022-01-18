A video of Shaktimaan spoof of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, is making rounds on social media. The video took a dig at the monicker ‘tonti chor’ that Yadav had earned in 2018. In the 2 minutes 20-second video, the lyricist called Yadav corrupt. The music and lyrics are based on the children TV series Shaktimaan. Where the word Shaktimaan comes in the original lyrics, ‘tonti chor’ was used in a similar manner.

The spoof also blamed the SP chief for riots during his tenure as Chief Minister. It also mocked Yadav for Samajwadi Party’s alliance with Congress’s Rahul Gandhi in previous Assembly Elections. The spoof pointed out that Yadav was behind the expulsion of his uncle from the party. Calling Yadav an imposter, the video further pointed out the fact that earlier, he was not interested in going to temples, but for the current Assembly elections, Yadav has been making references and visits to temples to lure Hindus.

How Akhilesh Yadav earned the monicker ‘tonti chor’

The whole spoof is based on the allegation that Yadav stole taps (tonti) at one point in his political career. In May 2018, after having a head-on fight with the state government over the allotted residence, Yadav was finally ordered by the Supreme Court to vacant the place and hand over the keys to the estate department. The following month, former-CM Akhilesh Yadav vacated his government allotted residence. The story here sounds fine but what government officials found inside the residence that Yadav vacated was beyond shocking.

Missing tiles, air conditioners, electric fitting and tap fittings

When the government officials entered the residence to inspect, a vandalised accommodation was waiting for them. Within days, several reports went viral where the damage caused allegedly by the former CM was clearly visible. Imported tiles, air conditioners, centrally air conditioner fitting, electric switchboards and other items were missing from the house.

Further, the damaged lawn added to the misery the accommodation was in. All those expensive items that were missing from the government accommodation took a backside as the officials reported taps, aka tonti, were also missing from the bathrooms. Rest all “stolen items” were forgotten but the alleged petty act of “taking taps” stuck with the former CM. This was the point he earned the monicker ‘tonti chor’ that is still being used against him.

It is notable that Yadav has categorically denied taking anything from the government accommodation. He had blamed the government officials for ripping apart the govt accommodation allotted to him and blamed government officials for allegedly stealing expensive items from the house.

On June 13, 2018, Akhilesh Yadav called a press conference to counter the claims that he stole taps from his govt accommodation before vacating the premises. He said, “I have taps (tonti) in my hand. The reason I brought the taps with me is that if the government thinks I took away any taps with me, please let me know how many taps I took. ‘main poori ki poori tonti dene ke liye tayyar hun’ (I am ready to give back all the taps).”

He further claimed as per the earlier provisions, he was supposed to attain the government residence, but the laws changed, and he had to vacate it. He got the installations done in such a way if he had to leave, he could take them with him. He also claimed he did not spend public money on his house. Yadav blamed the IAS officer and other government officials for damaging the residence after he vacated it. He also threatened the officers who alleged he stole items before vacating the house.

PM Modi mocked Yadav in 2019 rally

During campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi mocked Yadav for allegedly installing expensive amenities in his government residence instead of building houses for the poor. While addressing the rally, PM Modi exposed the hollow claims of the Samajwadi Party leader of being a ‘socialist’ and slammed him for leading an extravagant life in opulent bungalows.

PM @narendramodi “Hum UP mein Gareebon ke ghar bnawane ke liye chhitiyan likha katte the. Par pichli Sarkar kewal apne bunglow mein Imported Tiles, Furniture aur Tonityan khareedne mein vyast the”



😹😹😹 Cc @yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/lahSUqz5Uc — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) April 22, 2019

PM Modi targeted the Samajwadi Party for misusing the legacy of late socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia to further their political ambition. He said, “They did not care to build houses for the poor. Instead, they were more concentrated on building their bungalows.”

“We used to write letters to the then Uttar Pradesh government asking the names of those people who were eligible to avail free housing. But, they (Samajwadi party leaders) were busy building their bungalow with imported tiles, furniture. I have heard there were some expensive taps inside the bungalow,” PM Modi took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over his controversial and luxurious life in bungalows during his tenure as Chief Minister.