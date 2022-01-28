Ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the State of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress candidate from Shekhpur Assembly in Badaun, Farah Naeem, has accused district party President Omkar Singh of misogynist behaviour, and discrimination against Muslims.

“Women are not safe in the Badaun unit of the party. The way I had to fight to get a ticket… Omkar Singh tried to stop me by slinging mud on my character and that of other women…He is of the view that Muslim women should not be given tickets although Congress wants the vote of every community,” Naeem told ANI.

She added, “Omkar Singh did not leave any stone unturned to create hurdles for me… He tried to threaten and intimidate me. If people like Omkar Singh will remain a part of this party, then, I will not contest elections. At the same time, I also resign as a member of Congress.”

#WATCH UP: Farah Naeem, Congress candidate from Shekhupur Assembly seat in Badaun, says she will not fight the polls



“Party district president Onkar Singh said Muslim women should not get ticket & that I’m a characterless woman. Women are not safe in the district unit,” she says pic.twitter.com/10o5siBNiy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

She has also accused the district party President of trying to malign her image by labelling her ‘too poor to contest elections’ and ‘characterless.’ Naeem said, “I am extremely hurt. But, I have decided to fight it out since I am a woman. I will continue to do my service in spheres where women continue to feel unsafe and isolated.”

She emphasised, “I regret that I served under the Congress party. Omkar Singh used derogatory words against me..” She, however, thanked Priyanka Gandhi for giving her the inner strength to speak out about her ordeal. “As long as people like Omkar Singh is part of the Congress, I cannot remain there. So, I take back my election candidature as well as party membership. I am hurt,” Farah Naeem concluded.

On Thursday (January 27), the Central Election Committee of the Congress issued a press release, highlighting the removal of Farah Naeem as the party’s official candidate from Shekhpur constituency in Badaun. The party has replaced her with another candidate named Mamta Devi Prajapati.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Smt. Mamta Devi Prajapati(In place of Smt. Farah Naeem) as Congress candidate for the ensuing general election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 116-Shekhupur constituency. pic.twitter.com/2EWiT5uyz4 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 27, 2022

On January 8, 2022, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Vidhan Sabha elections in 5 States including Uttar Pradesh. The polls will be conducted in 7 phases, starting from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10, 2022.