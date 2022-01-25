Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Congress leaders accuse former member RPN Singh of working against the party, a day after being enlisted as star campaigner: Details

After RPN Singh tendered his resignation from the Congress party and subsequently joined the BJP, a raft of Congress leaders accused him of being working as a BJP mole and engaging in anti-party activities.

Hours after Congress heavyweight RPN Singh had tendered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, party leaders began claiming on Tuesday (January 25) that Singh was working in cahoots with the BJP for the past 1 year to weaken the Congress.

While speaking about the matter, Jharkhand MLA Irfan Ansari said, “RPN Singh came to Jharkhand to decimate the Congress. Our leaders did not understand this conspiracy initially. He was a BJP/RSS-minded person from the very start…A false king…He has betrayed us. Take my word. He will be a member even in NJP for some time.”

Ansari claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not agree to a meeting with him, even once in the past 3 years. He informed that the central Congress leadership had complete faith in RPN Singh due to which the State unit could not convey the ‘reality’ to it. He also alleged that RPN Singh sold his Lok Sabha seat and Ministry for money.

“He had done a lot of things. RPN Singh had made the Congress party weak from within. We are very happy today. It is good that he left the party on his own. The truth is now out for the public to see”, Irfan concluded.

Similar claims were made by other Congress leaders. Jharkhand MP (Barkagaon) Amba Prasad had tweeted, “For the past 1 year, Singh was conspiring along with the BJP to destabilise the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand. We had notified the party leadership on several occasions. Every true Congressman is happy after he has defected to the BJP.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Amba Prasad

Singh was the in-charge of the Congress party in the State of Jharkhand. While sharing his resignation letter the Congress leader had tweeted: “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.”

Interestingly, a day earlier on January 24, his name was featured on the list of Congress’ 30 ‘Star campaigners’ for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, which is scheduled to begin on February 10. This raises critical questions about the Congress leadership, which seems to be ignorant to the contentious claims made by Jharkhand Congress MLAs Amba Prasad and Irfan Ansari.

RPN Singh joins BJP, might contest UP Polls against Swami Prasad Maurya

Following his resignation from Congress, RPN Singh defected to the BJP. While speaking to ANI, he informed, “I have joined BJP after being influenced by PM Narendra Modi’s work for nation-building. As a BJP worker, I will work to the best of my abilities for contributing to the nation-building

He had met BJP President JP Nadda, Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM at BJP Headquarters in the National Capital.

Citing sources, News18 reported that the former Congress leader RPN Singh might contest against ex-BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

 

