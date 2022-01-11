Swami Prasad Maurya, cabinet minister and backward caste leader in the Yogi Adityanath government, resigned from the ministry. As per reports, he has already joined the Samajwadi Party but it is not clear whether he had resigned from the BJP or not.

He had deserted the BSP and joined the BJP before the 2017 legislative elections. He has been a 5-time MLA. At present, he is the MLA from the Padrauna seat. A 4-time MLA from BSP, he was considered to be very close to Mayawati till he joined BJP.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Hearty welcome and greetings to the popular leader Swami Prasad Maurya ji and all the other leaders, workers, and supporters who came with him to SP! There will be a social justice revolution — there will be a transformation in twenty-two.” Akhilesh wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Swami Prasad Maurya.

In his letter of resignation, Maurya accused the Yogi Adityanath government of neglecting Dalits, farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and jobless youngsters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had urged Swami Prasad Maurya to have a dialogue before taking hasty decisions.

आदरणीय स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य जी ने किन कारणों से इस्तीफा दिया है मैं नहीं जानता हूँ उनसे अपील है कि बैठकर बात करें जल्दबाजी में लिये हुये फैसले अक्सर गलत साबित होते हैं — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 11, 2022

As per some reports, he was dissatisfied because his son, Utkrusht Maurya, had not been “suitably accommodated” in the Yogi Adityanath government. Reports stated that Maurya wanted an MLA ticket for his son from Raebareli’s Unchahar, but BJP was reluctant. Sanghmitra Maurya, his daughter, is a BJP MP from Badaun. According to sources close to Swami Prasad Maurya, Sanghmitra Maurya will remain in the BJP “for the time being.”

According to reports, four MLAs, including AYUSH Minister Dharam Singh Saini, may also follow suit after Swami Prasad Maurya’s exit. Dara Singh Chauhan, a minister, may also depart the BJP. Not only that, but Kanpur BJP MLA Dehat Bhagwati Prasad Sagar was also sighted visiting Swami Prasad Maurya’s house. Roshan Lal Verma, a BJP MLA from Tilhar, is also expected to join the SP.

Experts consider such trends before of assembly elections to be significant. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning February 7, with the counting of ballots taking place on March 10.